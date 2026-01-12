RIDOH and the Northeast Public Health Collaborative Recommend American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule

In the wake of recent revisions to federal childhood immunization guidance, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Northeast Public Health Collaborative continue to recommend the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.

On January 5, 2026, the Acting Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) signed a decision memorandum that reduced the number of immunizations routinely recommended for all U.S. children. However, this does not affect vaccine access or insurance coverage in Rhode Island. Additionally, Rhode Island's school immunization schedule is not affected by this change. All current immunization requirements for school and childcare attendance remain in effect, and schools should continue to follow existing state regulations and guidance issued by RIDOH. Rhode Island's statewide vaccine policies are grounded in the best available science, data, and evidence-based public health practice. They are an important part of efforts to keep children in the classroom, learning.

"Early childhood vaccinations protect children when they're most vulnerable. They protect against illnesses that can have devastating effects on children," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "Rhode Island has some of the best childhood vaccination rates in the country because we make vaccine access a priority, and because we base our recommendations on science and data. The science and data are clear – vaccines save lives."

The CDC's changes to the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule did not follow established procedures for vaccine recommendations. This change also creates confusion for families already trying to navigate a complex system and sows doubt about the effectiveness and science behind vaccines. Historically, the U.S. childhood immunization schedule has been updated regularly based on rigorous, expert-driven risk-benefit analysis of new data. These latest recommendations threaten to leave the American public, especially children, more vulnerable to preventable illness and death.

The science is clear. Vaccines remain the best protection for keeping children and communities healthy. The vast majority of American adults and parents believe routine childhood vaccines are important for public health.

The Northeast Public Health Collaborative (NEPHC) is committed to ensuring public health guidance remains clear and grounded in science and to supporting programs that preserve access to childhood vaccines.

The Collaborative is a voluntary coalition of public health agencies working together to share expertise, improve coordination, enhance capacity, strengthen regional readiness and protect evidence-based public health in our jurisdictions. The Collaborative does not necessarily speak on behalf of every member agency or state, and each member retains its own independent positions and authorities.