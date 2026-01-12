California Businesses Honored by City Beat News for Continuous Legacy of Customer Service and Satisfaction

Three businesses in California were honored by City Beat News for providing outstanding customer service, all of them receiving their 11th consecutive award.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Beat News recently honored three California businesses for continuing to deliver exceptional customer service, marking 11 consecutive years for each.California Reflections in Livermore has served the community since 1994, offering exceptional auto body repairs. The family-owned-and-operated business treats customers like family with open communication, honest estimates and results that exceed expectations. While working to restore customers’ vehicles to pre-accident condition, California Reflections keeps safety and satisfaction as its top priorities. No matter the job, the team at California Reflections makes the process smooth and stress free thanks to its decades of expertise and focus on excellent customer care. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/CALIFORNIA-REFLECTIONS-AUTO-BODY-PAINT-LIVERMORE-CA Contemporary Health Care & The Chiropractic Office of Marc A. Lewis, D.C., in San Diego, offers a modern approach to a lifetime of care. The practice specializes in treating a variety of conditions, from chronic lower back and neck pain to rehabilitation following an accident or injury. They also provide information about improving diet, creating a healthier workplace and increasing the overall quality of patients’ health. At Contemporary Health Care, they believe that patient and doctor work as a team, so Dr. Lewis spends a lot of time listening to fully understand patients’ concerns and develop the best treatment options. This focus on the patient experience is just one reason the practice has continuously earned top ratings. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/marc-a-lewis-DC-San-Diego-CA-1 Western Mutual Insurance Group, headquartered in Irvine, has helped homeowners since 1942. The company is made up of Western Mutual Insurance Company, Residence Mutual Insurance Company, and Arizona Home Insurance Company, all of which offer superior homeowners, fire and earthquake coverage to preferred homeowners throughout the Southwest. The focus is on helping homeowners recover from the emotional and financial impact of accidental losses, and Western Mutual Insurance Group is there every step of the way, leading it to earn high praise from its customers. For more information, visit the agency’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/WESTERN-MUTUAL-INSURANCE-GROUP-IRVINE-CA In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

