Oncoscope-AI Launches REAL-SLR library to Transform Oncology Evidence supporting Pharma R&D and Market Access Decisions

Oncoscope-AI launched Enterprise version for Pharma

Oncoscope launches the first Real-time, AI-supported Living Systematic Literature Review designed for enterprise-wide pharma use across R&D and commercial teams

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oncoscope-AI , a pioneer in real-time oncology evidence solutions, today announced the launch of Oncoscope Enterprise, a first-of-its-kind REAL-SLR (REal-Time, AI-Supported Living Systematic Literature Review) platform built to address one of pharma’s most persistent and costly challenges: keeping oncology evidence current, connected and usable across the product lifecycle.Pharmaceutical companies spend millions of dollars per asset conducting systematic literature reviews (SLRs) to support early development decisions, regulatory submissions, health technology assessments (HTA), pricing and reimbursement, and competitive intelligence. In oncology, where new trials, congress abstracts and regulatory actions are published daily, traditional static SLRs quickly become outdated—forcing teams to rerun searches, recreate reports and manage growing collections of disconnected evidence documents.Oncoscope Enterprise replaces this fragmented model with a continuously updated, regulatory- and HTA-grade living evidence library—built once, refreshed daily and reused across functions.A New Standard for Living Oncology EvidenceAt the core of Oncoscope Enterprise is Real-Time AI-assisted Living SLR (REAL-SLR) library, a new category of evidence infrastructure that goes beyond conventional SLR software or project-based reviews. Instead of producing static reports that rapidly lose relevance, REAL-SLR delivers a continuously evolving library of evidence foundation that supports strategic planning through post-launch decision-making.The platform enables cross-functional pharma teams to move seamlessly from early asset strategy and Target Product Profile development to clinical planning, regulatory submissions, HTA dossiers, market access strategy and ongoing competitive intelligence by using a single living source of continuously updated evidence.“Oncoscope Enterprise is designed as a “GPS for Oncology”—intuitive enough for medical affairs, commercial, and strategy teams, yet sufficiently rigorous for regulatory, HEOR and HTA use,” said Anna Forsythe, PharmD, MBA, MSc, Founder and CEO of Oncoscope-AI. “The platform requires no software training, no downloads and no specialized SLR expertise, enabling rapid enterprise-wide adoption.Designed for Enterprise-Wide UseAccess is provided via annual enterprise subscriptions by tumor type. Users can rapidly navigate from high-level disease and line-of-therapy landscapes to individual trials, outcomes, and sub-populations in just a few clicks. Evidence can be filtered using PICO (Population, Intervention, Comparator, Outcomes) criteria, and further refined by biomarker, line of therapy, congress, or study characteristics.Four tumor types are currently available on the platform: non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and multiple myeloma, with additional launches planned this year for bladder cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and pancreatic cancer.Submission-Ready Evidence, Without Rebuilding From ScratchOncoscope Enterprise enables pharma teams to generate submission-ready, regulatory-grade HTA-aligned evidence outputs without repeatedly restarting literature searches or recreating reports. By reducing duplication of effort and eliminating repeated SLR rebuilds, the platform significantly shortens timelines and lowers the operational burden associated with evidence generation and maintenance.Key capabilities include:• Custom report generation and on-demand summaries• Exportable Excel datasets with traceability to source publications and guidelines• PICO-aligned, HTA-ready reports tailored to payer and jurisdictional requirements“Pharma teams are not short on data—they are short on evidence that is current, connected and reusable,” added Forsythe. “REAL-SLR changes the model entirely. Instead of rebuilding evidence every time the science moves forward, teams can work from a living foundation that evolves daily and supports decisions across the organization.”Proven at ScaleIn 2025, the Oncoscope-AI team systematically reviewed more than 72,000 oncology publications, supporting a growing community of over 4,500 registered oncology users in the US and EU.Key Features of Oncoscope REAL-SLR Include:• Robust evidence based on daily review of published interventional and RWE studies, regulatory approvals, guidelines and HTAs• Dynamic study listings with configurable data fields and extracted endpoints – with links to original sources• Interactive platform allowing users to customize evidence selection• On-demand report portal with Excel dataset exports• HTA-ready, PICO-aligned report creationWhat Is REAL-SLR? (Media Explainer)REAL-SLR (REal-Time, AI-Supported Living Systematic Literature Review) is a new approach to evidence generation designed for fast-moving therapeutic areas such as oncology.Traditional SLRs are static, project-based documents that must be recreated every time new evidence is published. REAL-SLR™ replaces this model with a continuously updated, living evidence library.REAL-SLR™ is defined by three core principles:• Real-Time: Evidence is systematically reviewed and updated daily, ensuring decisions are always based on the most current data.• AI-Supported: Advanced AI accelerates identification, extraction, and structuring of evidence while preserving transparency and traceability.• Living: The evidence base continuously evolves without restarting searches or rebuilding reports from scratch.The result is a single, reusable evidence foundation that supports regulatory submissions, HTA, market access strategy, and competitive intelligence throughout a product’s lifecycle.About Oncoscope-AI• Oncoscope-AI is an oncology-focused evidence intelligence company delivering real-time, living systematic literature reviews to support clinical, regulatory, HTA and market access decision-making. Its platforms combine AI-supported evidence synthesis with expert human validation to help healthcare and life sciences organizations navigate rapidly evolving oncology data with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.