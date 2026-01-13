Florida's Altitude Water Declared ‘Sustainable Water Company of the Year,’ Highlighting Rapid Growth & Global Mission

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida-based Altitude Water , a leading manufacturer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) as well as the developer of the powerful, one-of-a-kind hurricane-ready Disaster Relief Trailer , has announced it has been honored as 2025/2026’s ‘Sustainable Water Company of the Year’ Award by Prestige Awards, recognizing not only the company’s devotion to expanding clean water accessibility globally, but the importance of Altitude’s messages of innovation, connection, and teamwork.“Our team is incredibly honored to receive this powerful distinction, especially during a time where the value of resiliency is being underplayed by many organizations,” said Altitude Water Founder and COO Jeff Szur. “Access to safe, clean drinking water MUST be seen as an inalienable human right- its much too essential for us to ignore as water sources continue to become polluted with chemicals, hormones, and now microplastics that clog our bodies. We plan to make 2026 another year of advocacy as we grow our international work and protect in-need communities.”Established in 2019, Altitude Water was built on Szur’s expertise in AWG technology. In 2009, Szur had developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the U.S. market, a decision that would lead to life-changing machinery helping thousands across the globe. With previous experience supplying clean water tech to regions such as Cameroon, Maui, Colombia, and even Ecuador (in coordination with Vice President Maria Jose Pinto), as well as numerous established and upcoming partnerships with domestic and international organizations providing essential aid, Altitude Water has cemented itself as a true visionary, one keen on uplifting the most vulnerable and changing the conversation on how sustainability and water intersect.In 2024, Altitude Water’s Disaster Relief Trailer aided relief efforts following Hurricane Helene, providing water, electricity, and wi-fi to those impacted across Florida and North Carolina and still have our trailers operating in Maui after the wildfires. Jeff Szur was also honored during the 2024 Forbes Best of Africa Award Ceremony for his company’s ‘Water to Africa’ initiative as well as was a speaker at the Sustainability Summit held during the UN Climate Week in 2024. Last year, he was listed as a cover story in Top 100 Magazine alongside inclusion as a Top 100 Innovator and CEO.“‘Proud’ does not even begin to describe how I’m feeling regarding the team here at Altitude Water,” added Szur. “I first want to extend my appreciation to the team at TransMedia Group for nominating us for this award. When I received the call from Prestige in England, I originally was concerned it was a solicitation before they informed me TransMedia Group had submitted a detailed application containing all the work we have accomplished throughout the world. Prestige alongside their team of established judges agreed.”“I also want to recognize our new Vice Presidents, Jaymie Ditzler and Alvaro DaSilva, for their belief in our mission and countless hours of work building the best products in the industry as well as our angel investors and consultants.”Szur continued, “Within just the past few years, we have created incredible change, improving daily life for countless children and families impacted by water scarcity. We have also helped sound the alarm on issues impacting many Americans, including dangerous micro and nanoplastics impacting the majority of drinking water as well as advocating for better preparation ahead of natural disasters. This award is an amazing symbol of our progress, which will only continue to move forward in the New Year. We look forward to attending the award ceremony in person together as a team with the knowledge that there is a lot more work to be done!”Learn about Altitude Water here:About Altitude WaterAltitude Water is a leading manufacturer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines that produce water anytime, anywhere. Since 2008, Founder and COO Jeff Szur has dedicated his career to the AWG sector, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the U.S. market. For nearly 20 years, Szur has studied extensively the dangers of water scarcity, a rising global problem impacting over 4 billion people globally, as well as health problems caused by plastic in our environment and the microplastics in our water supply. A leader in innovation, Szur has been instrumental in the development of Altitude Water's Atmospheric Water Generators, machines designed to drastically improve water accessibility around the globe.Altitude Water has partnered with non-profits Aquavera, Jean Felicien Gacha Foundation, and L’Oreal Women Sustainability Fund, Footprint Project, Mind Army, Grassroots Aid Partnership, Noah’s Arc, Amy Grant, and Vince Gill, as well as, for-profit companies New Use Energy, IFSC, African Solar Generation, and numerous suppliers.About Prestige Awards:The Prestige Awards was launched to celebrate the businesses and individuals that consistently offer excellent products and services to local residents, ex-pats and tourist visitors alike.The awards team conduct extensive research to identify the major cities and regions around the world with a vibrant SME community and independent scene. They believe that SME businesses are the backbone of any economy, whilst also typically reflecting the unique characteristics of its particular city or region.The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas. All winners are featured in a celebratory awards magazine, published both digitally and in print, which is circulated to Prestige subscribers. https://prestigeawards.co.uk/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.