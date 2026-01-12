World Pickleball Convention Announces Official Dates and Locations for 2026

With national brand support and more than 8,000 attendees expected, the event will generate meaningful economic impact...” — Gillian Constable, Palm Beach Sports Commission

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizers of the World Pickleball Convention have officially announced the dates and host venue for the 2026 gathering, marking a major milestone for one of the fastest growing sports communities in the world. The 6th Annual World Pickleball Convention & Conference will take place October 15–17, 2026, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.The announcement follows a year of unprecedented growth for the sport and for the convention itself, which has become the premier annual meeting point for athletes, coaches, facility operators, medical professionals, equipment manufacturers, and industry leaders shaping the future of pickleball. Each year, attendance has steadily increased, reaching over 8,000 participants in 2025. This growth highlights the sport’s rapid surge in popularity, greater media attention, and rising commercial investment.“With national brand support and more than 8,000 attendees expected, the event will generate meaningful economic impact and further position The Palm Beaches as a premier destination for marquee sporting events,” said Gillian Constable of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission , the official sports-tourism authority for the Palm Beaches. “Pickleball’s rapid growth throughout Palm Beach County makes it a natural fit for an event of this scale, and the World Pickleball Convention & Championships reflects the sport’s continued momentum.”The convention will feature an expanded exhibition hall, live demonstrations, a pro and amateur championship tournament, sports medicine and performance workshops, active aging and healthy lifestyle sessions for seniors and active adults, and over 200 exhibits displaying the latest in pickleball products. Everything from equipment to sportswear to supporting services will be on hand. There will also be Keynote sessions with over 50 speakers, and expert panels exploring the future of the sport"A special focus this year will be on the many health and wellness benefits afforded by pickleball across physical, mental and social dimensions,” said George Domaceti, CEO of the World Pickleball Convention. “It delivers cardiovascular exercise, improves strength and coordination, supports healthy aging and boosts mood and social connection.”The World Pickleball Convention has already made its mark in Palm Beach, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City, drawing enthusiastic crowds and industry momentum at each stop. Looking ahead, the company is expanding its reach to other rapidly growing pickleball markets such as Georgia, the Carolinas, and Texas, continuing its mission to expand and unite the pickleball community through education, innovation, and shared passion.Registration for exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees will open later this spring, with additional programming details to be released throughout the year. More information can be found at NationalPickleballExpo.com or by calling 800-451-9855.

