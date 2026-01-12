Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Psychologists

TEXAS, January 12 - January 12, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Chris Moose and reappointed Jamie Becker, Ph.D. and Sangeeta Singg, Ph.D. to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists for terms set to expire on October 31, 2031.

Chris Moose of Austin is the vice president of life sciences at Wheel. He previously served as a partner in healthcare and life sciences at IBM and as a consultant at Price Waterhouse Coopers. He is former board chairman for Any Baby Can and former board member of Austin Healthcare Council. Moose received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Georgia.

Jamie Becker, Ph.D. of Lewisville is the director of Psychiatry at Children’s Health Children’s Medical Center and a Clinical Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She is board certified in child and adolescent psychology and has oversight of emergency crisis mental health services, consultation/liaison psychiatry and psychology and play therapy services at Children’s Health. She is a member of the Society of Pediatric Psychology, Society of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology, Texas Psychological Association, Dallas Psychological Association, and the Children’s Hospital Association. Becker received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from The George Washington University, a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Sangeeta Singg, Ph.D. of San Angelo is a professor of psychology at Angelo State University (ASU), where she served for nearly three decades as program director of the Graduate Counseling Psychology Program. She has received the ASU President's Award for Excellence in Leadership and Service, the Gary and Pat Rodgers Distinguished Faculty Award, ASU Alumni Association's Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award, and the Three Rivers Counseling Association's Jimmy Alvarez Outstanding Contribution to the Counseling Profession Award. Additionally, the Psychological Association of Greater West Texas has honored her with its top honors, Ten-Year Meritorious Service Award and the Outstanding Leadership in Psychology Award. She has volunteered for the American Heart Association Tom Green County, MHMR Concho Valley, and Mosaic. Singg received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, English, and Political Science from Punjab University, a Master of Arts in Sociology from Mississippi State University, and a Doctor of Philosophy and a Master of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University – Commerce.