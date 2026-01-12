Governor Abbott Sends Letter To U.S. Secretary Turner Requesting Texas Participate In Fraud-Prevention Program

TEXAS, January 12 - January 12, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to U.S. Housing and Urban Affairs (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner volunteering the State of Texas to participate in the HUD pilot program that seeks to eliminate fraud in federal affordable housing programs.

"Taxpayers entrust government officials with the responsibility of administering programs efficiently and fulfilling clearly defined goals," reads the letter. "We will gladly work with you to develop fraud-prevention measures that ensure federal taxpayer funds, like those in the rental-based assistance programs, are not taken advantage of by bad actors. I look forward to working with you and President Trump in combatting fraud, increasing the integrity of these programs, and Making Housing Affordable Again."

Read the Governor's letter to Secretary Turner here.

Last week, Governor Abbott directed Texas state agencies to launch investigations into any potential child care funding fraud taking place in Texas.