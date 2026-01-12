True Service, Infinite Care! Edrice & Chris

Local HVAC and plumbing provider earns recognition for exceptional customer service, quality workmanship, and strong community trust.

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruFinity Plumbing Heating & Cooling, a Kelowna-based plumbing and HVAC service provider, has been included in a list highlighting plumbing service providers operating in Kelowna, British Columbia. The company was identified as part of an industry overview that reviews plumbing businesses serving the region.The list was compiled based on publicly available information, including customer reviews, overall service ratings, service reliability, and the scope of plumbing services offered. TruFinity Plumbing Heating & Cooling was included following an assessment of these factors as reflected across online review platforms and public business profiles.The overview references plumbing companies providing a range of services in Kelowna, including emergency plumbing repairs, plumbing installations, furnace services, air conditioning maintenance, and heat pump solutions across the Okanagan Valley.The article featuring the list of plumbing service providers is available online:TruFinity Plumbing Heating & Cooling provides residential and commercial plumbing services, including emergency repairs, drain services, water heater installations, and system upgrades. The company also offers HVAC services such as furnace installation and repair, air conditioning services, and heat pump systems.By offering plumbing, heating, and cooling services under one organization, TruFinity supports homeowners and businesses seeking coordinated service solutions throughout Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley. The company employs licensed technicians and emphasizes clear communication, transparent pricing, and system maintenance practices.TruFinity Plumbing Heating & Cooling also participates in local business networks and maintains memberships with Chambers of Commerce across the Okanagan, including Kelowna, West Kelowna Vernon , and Penticton. These memberships support engagement with regional business initiatives and professional development opportunities.About TruFinity Plumbing Heating & CoolingTruFinity Plumbing Heating & Cooling is a locally owned plumbing and HVAC company based in Kelowna, British Columbia, serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Okanagan Valley. The company provides plumbing, heating, and cooling services delivered by licensed technicians.Media Contact:TruFinity Plumbing Heating & CoolingKelowna, British ColumbiaPhone: (250) 707-8285Email: service@trufinity.caWebsite: https://www.trufinity.ca

