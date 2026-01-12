Michigan Slip And Fall Lawyers Warns of Legionella Bacteria Exposure At Oakland County Courthouse

Attorney Timothy A. Holland, Nationally Recognized Premises Liability Trial Lawyer, Offers Tips For Protecting Your Legal Rights If You’ve Become Sick

From a legal perspective, documenting when and where exposure occurred, when and how often the building was visited, and when symptoms first began is critical.” — Timothy A. Holland, Lead Attorney at Michigan Slip and Fall Lawyers

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Slip and Fall Lawyers lead attorney Timothy A. Holland, a nationally recognized premises liability trial lawyer, wants Michiganders to know about their legal rights to compensation and money damages if they have become sick with Legionnaires Disease or any other illnesses to due exposure legionella bacteria at the Oakland County Courthouse in Pontiac, MI “The courthouse in Pontiac recently made headlines after it was reported that water samples were determined to contain Legionella bacteria which can cause Legionnaires’ disease,” said attorney Timothy A. Holland, the lead premises liability attorney at Michigan Slip and Fall Lawyers. “If you or a loved one has fallen sick with Legionnaires’ disease or any other illness as a result of exposure to Legionella bacteria, our attorneys can help you win the compensation and money damages you deserve. We can help prove that Legionella bacteria exposure from the courthouse in Pontiac, MI caused your illness and we will help you preserve critical evidence, identify all responsible entities, and navigate Michigan’s strict notice and immunity laws.”Legionella bacteria exposure can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a severe form of pneumonia that can be life-threatening. The illness often begins with headache, fever, muscle aches, and cough, then progresses to shortness of breath, confusion, gastrointestinal symptoms, and respiratory failure.Public health data indicates that the fatality rate for Legionnaires’ disease is approximately 10%.Even when patients survive, recovery can be prolonged. Some individuals experience permanent lung damage, chronic shortness of breath, or reduced stamina that affects work and daily life long after the infection resolves.Legionnaires’ disease often develops days after exposure, and early symptoms are frequently mistaken for the flu or a routine respiratory infection. Delayed diagnosis can significantly worsen medical outcomes and complicate legal proof.If you or a loved one worked in, visited, or spent extended time in the Pontiac courthouse - or any building - where legionella was identified, you should seek medical care immediately if symptoms develop and you should inform healthcare providers about the specific exposure location. Diagnostic testing and accurate medical records become central not only to treatment, but to establishing a clear exposure timeline.“From a legal perspective, documenting when and where exposure occurred, when and how often the building was visited, and when symptoms first began is critical,” explains Holland. “In Legionella bacteria exposure cases involving public buildings, such as the Pontiac courthouse in Oakland County, early action is especially important because Michigan law imposes strict notice requirements that can permanently bar a legal claim if missed by an inexperienced attorney.”Michigan Slip and Fall Lawyers lead attorney Tim Holland is a nationally recognized trial lawyer and an international speaker on premises liability, general negligence cases and trial practice. In the last year alone, Tim has secured judgments and verdicts of over 65 million dollars. He has litigated over 200 premises liability cases and he has served as the “first chair” trial attorney in more than 50 jury trials. Tim has tried cases both as a defense lawyer and plaintiff lawyer. He has spoken to numerous state justice associations, Connectionology national seminars, national Advocacy 360 conferences and more. Tim is also a frequent contributor to local and national TV news and radio.Recently, Tim secured a $63 Million judgment (#24-012263-NO) against negligent landlords in Wayne County, Michigan, for his client who suffered catastrophic injuries after falling from the third floor of her apartment building due to her apartment complex’s failure to provide functional fire safety equipment or safe egress routes.For more information on Michigan Slip and Fall Lawyers visit https://slipandfalllawyerhelp.com/ ###About Michigan Slip and Fall LawyersMichigan Slip and Fall Lawyers is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan exclusively handling premises liability cases including slip and fall and trip and fall accident injuries. Michigan Slip and Fall Lawyers have years of experience handling these types of premises cases. Their attorneys have successfully litigated over 300 cases. The law firm has the experience, skill, and determination to hold negligent property owners accountable for the injuries and losses they have caused – as shown by Michigan Slip and Fall Lawyers’ proven track record of success in slip and fall and other premises liability cases. The attorneys at Michigan Slip and Fall Lawyers have recovered some of the largest premises liability verdicts and settlements in Michigan. To learn more visit, https://slipandfalllawyerhelp.com/ For all inquiries, please contact:CONTACT: Dawn Kelley, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 734-765-1429 E-MAIL: DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.comCONTACT: Katrina Luts, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 586-747-7418 EMAIL: KatrinaL@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.