METRONATIONAL ANNOUNCES $9.1 MILLION RENOVATION OF 9821 KATY FREEWAY

MetroNational announced a $9.1 million renovation of 9821 Katy Freeway, a 161,200-square-foot premier Class A office building located in the heart of Memorial.

Modernized Workspaces and Wellness-Focused Amenities Coming to Memorial City’s Premier Office Destination

We are relentless in delivering elevated, service-driven environments fostering connection, flexibility, and wellness – key elements supporting the long-term success of our tenants.” — Anne Marie Ratliff, VP Asset Management of MetroNational

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetroNational , a Houston-based privately held real estate investment, development, and management company, announced today a $9.1 million renovation of 9821 Katy Freeway, a 161,200-square-foot premier Class A office building located in the heart of Memorial . This transformation exemplifies MetroNational’s long-standing commitment to support the evolving needs of office tenants and enhancing the overall Memorial City experience.The 9821 Katy Freeway renovation will deliver a modern, collaborative environment anchored by a reimagined lobby activated with abundant natural light and exquisite finishes. Upgraded event amenities include a large 40-person training room and a 14-person Teams-enabled boardroom, complemented by an elegant hospitality bar. Further, wellness and mothers’ rooms, flexible work areas, and Wi-Fi-enabled common spaces provide users with a variety of areas to reset and reengage while on-site. Convenient restaurant offerings are available via an air-conditioned skywalk connecting tenants to nearby MetroNational destinations in Memorial. The project will pursue WELL Building Certification, underscoring MetroNational’s focus on health, sustainability, and tenant well-being. Renovations are expected to be completed in 2026.“The 9821 Katy Freeway renovation represents MetroNational’s investment in office building amenities our tenants truly value,” said Anne Marie Ratliff, VP Asset Management of MetroNational. “We are relentless in delivering elevated, service-driven environments fostering connection, flexibility, and wellness – key elements supporting the long-term success of our tenants.”Construction will occur in phases to minimize disruption. Phase I will include the skybridge and surrounding landscape and hardscape, followed by Phase II, addressing the exterior curtain wall, primary entrances, and additional outdoor improvements. The building will remain open and accessible throughout, with a temporary overhead walkway and construction fencing in place to ensure a safe, seamless experience for tenants and visitors.As a family-owned company with 72 years of generational leadership, MetroNational continues to reinvest in the places where people live, work, and gather. The transformation of 9821 Katy Freeway underscores the company’s enduring commitment to thoughtful design, long-term placemaking, and building better lives for the Houston community. Renderings available here (courtesy of MetroNational).ABOUT METRONATIONALMetroNational is a privately held real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1954, the multi-generational, family-owned company oversees 11 million square feet of commercial real estate assets, primarily located in Greater Houston. Its diverse portfolio spans office, multifamily, retail–including Memorial City Mall and CityCentre retail–hospitality, healthcare, and activated green and public spaces, integrating best-of-class services to create places of lasting quality and value. MetroNational’s destinations are also home to two upscale hotels–the Hotel ZaZa Memorial City and The Westin Memorial City–as well as a dynamic and evolving culinary scene, with standout concepts such as Levi Goode’s Credence, Sambrooks Hospitality’s The Pit Room, and FB Society’s Haywire, alongside a diverse mix of other dining options.Through thoughtful development, long-term stewardship, and a deep commitment to community, MetroNational continues to shape places that support how people live, work, and connect.For more information, visit www.metronational.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.