AiOpti Named 2025 Top AI-Powered Marketing Attribution Platform by MarTech Outlook

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AiOpti Media, LLC (AiOpti), a data, media, and measurement platform, has been named the 2025 Top AI-Powered Marketing Attribution Platform by MarTech Outlook, recognizing its innovation, performance, and measurable impact across marketing technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. MarTech Outlook is a leading B2B publication for marketing leaders navigating today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The award highlights AiOpti’s ability to replace modeled assumptions with deterministic measurement—connecting verified people, media exposure, and real-world outcomes at scale. By unifying Data, Media, and Measurement into a single, privacy-first operating system, AiOpti enables brands, destinations, and public-sector organizations to prove performance with clarity and confidence. AiOpti is recognized for its deterministic attribution, privacy-first data governance, scalable architecture, and proven performance across retail, healthcare, travel, hospitality, QSR, B2B, and destination marketing.

“This recognition validates the practical value of what we deliver,” said Barbara Karasek, Co-Owner and CEO of AiOpti. “We focus on building solutions that are powerful, scalable, and easy to implement. The real reward is seeing measurable success for our clients, from enterprise brands to destination marketing organizations.”

AiOpti’s platform transforms first-party data into accountable growth through advanced machine learning, automation, and real-time analytics. Its approach supports destinations, restaurants, multi-site retail and service operators, and agencies managing franchise portfolios—key areas of focus for the company in 2026.

Proven Impact in Destination Tourism and Economic Growth

In its inaugural year, AiOpti delivered documented increases in visitation and economic impact for destinations including Collier County, Pasco County, Santa Rosa County, and Little Rock, Arkansas. Across these engagements, AiOpti helped tourism leaders move beyond impression-based reporting to deterministic measurement, tying media exposure directly to verified visitation, spend, and incremental lift.

By resolving real people to real-world locations and transactions, AiOpti enabled destination media buyers to:

• Prove incremental visitation driven by paid media

• Identify which audiences converted from inspiration to travel

• Quantify economic impact with confidence

• Optimize spend toward the highest-performing markets and channels

This closed-loop visibility allows tourism organizations to justify budgets, refine targeting strategies, and demonstrate tangible returns to stakeholders and local communities.

Solving Core Challenges for Modern Media Buyers

As privacy regulations tighten and signal loss accelerates, media buyers increasingly demand identity-based, consented, adult-verified first-party data. Fragmented or probabilistic data foundations lead to recycled audiences, rising CPMs, and attribution models built on samples rather than proof.

Without deterministic connections to real people, real transactions, and real locations, measurement loses credibility. AiOpti was built to address this challenge directly.

Industry research consistently shows that a significant share of consumers targeted by digital advertising never see the ads intended for them. The issue is not data volume—it is data validity. Probabilistic identity graphs and modeled attribution have introduced inefficiency and waste across modern media buying.

AiOpti replaces this guesswork with deterministic audience intelligence by connecting Data, Media, and Measurement into a single, privacy-first system. Built by leaders in marketing, ad technology, and data science, the platform delivers verified, identity-based activation and closed-loop measurement.

At the core of the platform is OptiRevealSM, which combines first-party data, observed behavior, and AI analysis to identify high-value audiences that broader targeting often misses. Campaigns operate in a closed loop, linking impressions to online or in-store outcomes and delivering deterministic proof of performance.

“We prioritize privacy and performance equally,” Karasek added. “Our goal is to help organizations turn marketing from a cost center into a measurable growth engine, with clear insight into who customers are and why they convert.”

Data Integrity and Activation at Scale

Engagements begin with a client’s first-party data, secured through OptiVaultSM, AiOpti’s permissioned data intake and governance environment. OptiVaultSM supports encryption, consent documentation, and compliance workflows, including BAA requirements when protected health information is in scope.

OptiGraphSM resolves, deduplicates, and enriches records into activation-ready consumer profiles tied to verified adult identities. Media is activated through leading demand-side platform partners across connected TV, video, display, native, audio, digital out-of-home, in-app, and retargeting channels. Measurement closes the loop by linking exposure to verified outcomes.

About AiOpti

Founded in 2024, AiOpti Media, LLC is a certified female-owned data, media, and measurement company that helps brands and destinations transform first-party data into actionable, revenue-driving insight. AiOpti delivers deterministic attribution, privacy-first activation, customer journey analytics, and verified performance across digital and programmatic media.

About MarTech Outlook

MarTech Outlook is a leading B2B publication that provides insights, trends, and analysis for marketing, data, and technology leaders. Learn more at www.martechoutlook.com.

