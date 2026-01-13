SOMAÍ and Universidade Lusófona Publish Peer-Reviewed Study Validating Full-Spectrum Oil Consistency

New research confirms genotype + chemotype verification for batch-to-batch consistency in high-THC full-spectrum oils—supporting GMP-grade reliability.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP-certified vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines, together with Universidade Lusófona, has published their 4th peer-reviewed study titled “Genotype and chemotype insights of high-THC medicinal Cannabis sativa L.: the role of SSR markers in the identification of cultivars” in the Journal of Cannabis Research.The paper presents a scientifically validated framework that supports genetic and chemical consistency in high-THC medicinal cannabis oils—reinforcing SOMAÍ’s commitment to evidence-based pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory excellence across global medical markets.Key Findings From the StudyThe research validates a two-pillar identity approach that supports precision and reproducibility in cannabis oil production:- Genetic stability verified through Simple Sequence Repeat (SSR) markers in the cultivars studied, supporting the identification of true-to-type clones across batches.- Chemical consistency showing reproducible levels of major cannabinoids throughout production cycles, with only minor compounds and impurities varying according to cultivar.- Enhanced traceability, enabling clearer differentiation of plant origin, batch lineage, and cultivation cycles.- A proposed unified genotype + chemotype identity fingerprint, suitable for pharmaceutical documentation and regulatory submissions.In addition, the study demonstrates that SOMAÍ’s extraction and purification process can:- Increase total cannabinoids to approximately 97%,- Efficiently remove waxes and chlorophyll, and- Preserve the characteristic cannabinoid profile from flower to final oil—an essential requirement for pharmaceutical consistency.The study was conducted in close collaboration with the research team at Universidade Lusófona, whose expertise in molecular biology, chemotype analysis, and applied pharmaceutical science played a central role in developing and validating the methodology. By combining academic rigor with real-world EU-GMP manufacturing conditions, the collaboration ensured that the findings are not only scientifically robust, but also directly applicable to regulated medical cannabis production.What This Means for Pharmacies, Clinics & PatientsThis peer-reviewed methodology offers scientific support for the reliability and pharmaceutical quality of SOMAÍ’s full-spectrum cannabis oils, enabling:- More predictable dosing, an essential factor for patient safety and therapeutic consistency.- Regulatory-ready documentation, aligned with evolving requirements in Europe, APAC, and LATAM.- Reduced batch-to-batch variability, addressing one of the most significant concerns of prescribers and pharmacists.- Greater product confidence, backed by measurable genetic and chemical verification rather than strain names or unverifiable clone claims.- A more dependable supply chain, strengthening trust between manufacturers, clinics, and distribution partners in fast-growing medical cannabis markets.This scientific validation bolsters SOMAÍ’s expanding portfolio of EU-GMP cannabis medicines and reinforces its position as a trusted pharmaceutical partner worldwide.“At SOMAÍ, we are making more than an extensive product array; we continue to invest in scientific studies to differentiate our products for doctors and patients around the globe. With a belief that pharmaceutical cannabis demands the same rigor as any other medicinal product, this study demonstrates how genetics, chemistry, and GMP processes work together to guarantee consistency for patients and confidence for prescribers,” said Michael Sassano, Founder and Interim CEO of SOMAÍ. “As more markets adopt higher regulatory expectations, Somai will continue to be first in researching the future of cannabis-based extract medicines.”“This research provides the scientific framework needed to guarantee batch-to-batch consistency in cannabis medicines. By integrating genotype and chemotype verification, we are able to confirm the reliability and reproducibility expected in any pharmaceutical product,” said Professor Maria do Céu Costa of Universidade Lusófona. “Working with SOMAÍ allowed us to translate this methodology directly into real-world EU-GMP manufacturing, ensuring patients benefit from truly standardized formulations.”Read the Full PublicationAbout SOMAÍSOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical portfolio.At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.About Universidade LusófonaUniversidade Lusófona (Lusophone University) is the largest Portuguese private university and the main institution of Grupo Lusófona, which administers other universities and colleges in Portugal, Brazil, Cape Verde, Angola, Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique. Promotion of the Portuguese language is seen as a major objective of the institution; students from former Portuguese African colonies pay substantially reduced fees. CBIOS develops Integrated Health Strategies to support Lusophone societies’ progress while participating in diverse interactions of international innovation and mobility programs with industry and stakeholders through its global network of Associate Partners.

