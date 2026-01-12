Dayn Conrad of Velur Real Estate Services: A Multidisciplinary Leader Guiding Wealth Strategy and Long-Term Opportunity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dayn Conrad is a Regional Manager and Land Investment Specialist with Velur Real Estate Services , recognized for helping land purchasers and long-term investors approach wealth building with clarity, discipline, and strategic foresight. With a career spanning land investment, leadership development, education, and entrepreneurship, Conrad is known for translating complex decision-making into clear, actionable strategy—especially in environments shaped by shifting economic and development trends.Conrad represents a modern approach to wealth strategy—one that emphasizes long-term positioning, informed acquisition, and the patience required to benefit from development-driven value creation. His work focuses on helping individuals evaluate land through a structured lens, aligning investment decisions with broader market forces and multiyear financial goals.What distinguishes Dayn Conrad from traditional real estate professionals is his rare multidisciplinary background. Long before land strategy became his primary focus, he built and led successful ventures across product development, retail operations, and professional education. As Co-Owner and President of AMLAVI LLC, Conrad developed and manufactured 97 natural personal-care products, expanded the brand into a full lifestyle retail experience, and authored the children’s book Iris and Her Amazing Garden. Earlier, he owned and operated Double Edge LLC, where he served as a master colorist and national educator, delivering advanced training and large-scale educational events for professional audiences nationwide.That same blend of leadership and education now defines his work in real estate. Since 2008, Conrad has served in land investment roles, including co-creating regional land divisions in Denver, Chicago, Seattle, and West Hollywood. He leads, mentors, and trains specialized land agents while delivering live and virtual presentations on land banking and comprehensive parcel analysis. His approach centers on advanced parcel profiling—integrating zoning, infrastructure, demographic research, and highest-and-best-use planning—to support investors from acquisition through developer identification and sale, while maintaining long-term client relationships built on consistent service and follow-through.As a speaker, Conrad is known for weaving together strategy, real-world experience, and clear communication to deliver presentations that are engaging, practical, and perspective-shifting. He has been selected as a TEDx Speaker for 2025, with a talk centered on strategic thinking and human transformation.Today, Conrad guides land purchasers through Velur Real Estate Services, helping investors identify high-potential land opportunities and apply long-term wealth models grounded in disciplined research, strategic foresight, and confident decision-making.Speaking Topics Include:The New Rules of Long-Term WealthLand Banking & Primary-Market OpportunityStrategic Thinking for Wealth BuildersHighest-and-Best-Use Planning & Parcel ProfilingDecision-Making in Uncertain MarketsHuman Transformation Through DifferencesAbout Velur Real Estate Services:Velur Real Estate Services is a privately-held land banking and real estate investment firm with deep expertise in identifying high-potential land parcels along the path of development. Based in Southern California, Velur helps individuals and land purchasers expand beyond traditional real estate and securities by acquiring strategically researched land for long-term growth, community development, and renewable energy opportunities. With decades of experience and disciplined research, the company is committed to delivering tailored solutions that support sustainable investment goals.

