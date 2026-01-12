Infinite Hero Foundation Announces New Leadership Appointments to Propel the Next Era of Innovation in Veteran Care

Infinite Hero announced leadership updates, reflecting continued evolution and reaffirming its commitment to innovative solutions for military and veterans.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colin Baden Retires from Board of Directors; Continues as Advisor and Member of Grant CommitteeColin Baden, Founder of Infinite Hero Foundation , has transitioned from his role as President of the Board of Directors and will continue supporting the organization in a new capacity as an advisor and member of the Infinite Hero Grant Committee. Baden’s unparalleled vision, deep understanding of veterans' challenges, and unwavering belief in the power of innovation have shaped Infinite Hero into a catalyst for transformative change.Under his leadership, Infinite Hero has built a platform that identifies the toughest problems confronting military heroes, fosters cross-sector collaboration, and invests in pioneering solutions that redefine recovery and rehabilitation.Baden shared, “At Infinite Hero, we believe that mental and physical rehabilitation for our veterans can and must be better. Our heroes deserve it, and we will deliver it. Infinite Hero looks for the impossible challenges and drives through to find solutions. We define the problems that veterans are facing, empower collaboration across sectors, and inject targeted investments into innovations that have the power to revolutionize the way we treat injuries of war.”Infinite Hero Foundation honors Colin for his extraordinary years of service, during which countless life-changing and life-saving advances were made under his leadership and guidance. His commitment to our heroes has left an indelible mark on the organization and the many lives touched by its mission.Erick Poston Appointed President of Infinite Hero FoundationInfinite Hero Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Erick Poston as its new President of the Board of Directors. Erick has been integral to Infinite Hero since its inception in 2011, working alongside Colin Baden during his tenure as CEO of Oakley, where the concept of Infinite Hero first took shape. His passion for serving military heroes and their families has guided the organization’s mission and outcomes since its inception.Poston played a pivotal role in developing the Foundation’s mission statement, point of view, and long-term goals. He has served in multiple leadership capacities, including Chairman of the Grant Committee, before joining the Board of Directors. Erick currently oversees the Global Defense Division at Oakley and brings over 30 years of leadership experience within the organization.Reflecting on Colin’s legacy and the responsibility of his new role, Poston said: “Colin’s vision ignited Infinite Hero and continues to inspire everything we do. His belief in the power of innovation to transform recovery for our veterans is the foundation of this organization. I am honored to continue the mission we set in motion, and to help lead Infinite Hero into its next chapter of impact and growth.”Philip J. Rizzo Appointed Vice President of Infinite Hero FoundationThe Foundation also announces the appointment of Philip J. Rizzo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Military Housing, as its new Vice President of the Board of Directors. A former soldier and the son of an officer, Rizzo has dedicated his life to supporting military families both personally and professionally.Rizzo initially served as an Intelligence Analyst in the United States Army Reserve, then completed advanced training at the Fort Sill Field Artillery Training Center and joined the 1st Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment of the 17th FA Brigade. His leadership and commitment have been invaluable since joining the Infinite Hero Board of Directors in 2022.Since joining the Board, Philip has introduced new and exciting opportunities to the Foundation, cultivating collaborations and partnerships that have strengthened Infinite Hero’s ability to serve military heroes and their families.Rizzo shared his enthusiasm for taking on this expanded leadership role: “I am thankful for the opportunity to have worked with Colin and am grateful for his leadership. I look forward to advancing his legacy alongside Erik as the Infinite Hero Foundation continues to identify and support programs serving those who have sacrificed for all of us.” Board Members Continuing to ServeErick Poston and Philip Rizzo will serve alongside an accomplished and dedicated Board of Directors, including:Kevin Collins, Treasurer of Infinite Hero and President & CEO of Ravenna Country Club. Collins hosts the Annual Ravenna Invitational—entering its 12th year in 2026—which has raised more than $3.3 million for Infinite Hero Foundation.Cole Morgan, Secretary of Infinite Hero and Partner at Stuart Kane LLP.Colonel Robert J. Coates, United States Marine Corps (Ret.).Jackie Ferrari, CEO & Founder of American Fashion Network.Lewis Runnion, Managing Partner at Eleven09, LLC.A Renewed Commitment to Innovation and ImpactThese leadership evolutions underscore Infinite Hero Foundation’s ongoing dedication to driving meaningful, measurable advancements in veteran care. The Foundation is poised to expand its reach, deepen its impact, and continue championing innovative solutions that offer hope and healing to heroes and their families under the leadership of the executive team and a unified Board.About Infinite Hero FoundationInfinite Hero Foundation combats the most difficult front-line issues—mental and physical rehabilitation—that our military heroes and their families face. By funding innovative, cutting-edge programs, Infinite Hero accelerates the development of technologies, treatments, and support systems that revolutionize the way our warriors recover from the injuries of war. Learn more at infinitehero.org

