ActualMeds Announces Leadership Change

TALLAHASSEE , FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActualMeds , the industry leader in patient-centered medication management, announced today that its Co-Founder and long-time Chief Executive, Patricia Meisner, has decided to retire from that role, effective as of year-end 2025. Meisner will remain as a consultant focusing on company strategy and will continue to serve as a Director of ActualMeds.Concurrently, ActualMeds’ board chair Robert Patricelli announced that Emily Schmitz, PharmD, former Executive Vice President of Managed Care Services at the Company, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer.“We are thankful for the many years of leadership Pat has provided to our company, leading us from introduction of the first SaaS medication management technology platform in the market to a comprehensive technology-enabled pharmacy services organization,” Patricelli said.Patricelli further stated, “since joining ActualMeds in 2022 as part of its acquisition of SRx Consultant Group where she was Founder and Chief Executive, Emily has demonstrated her leadership and strong operating skills. Her depth of experience serving managed care organizations and providers such as long-term care facilities uniquely position her to be our next CEO.”“I am honored to be appointed CEO of ActualMeds, building on the strong foundation that my colleague and friend, Pat Meisner, established during her tenure,” stated Dr. Schmitz. “Medication management remains an area of healthcare with countless opportunities to improve clinical outcomes for patients. With our InConcert™ technology platform and our team of over 100 pharmacists, we have demonstrated improved outcomes for high-risk patients across the continuum of care. We are and will continue to be a leading partner for managed care organizations and providers alike.”Meisner added: “I know I am leaving the day-to-day running of the company in the best possible hands. I am excited to be able to help ActualMeds achieve its next phase of growth.”For more information, contact ActualMeds at https://www.actualmeds.com/contact About ActualMeds:For more than a decade, ActualMeds has paved the way in automating clinical best practices for comprehensive medication review and medication reconciliation. The company brings a wealth of subject matter expertise in interoperability, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation as well as deep clinical expertise to create seamless medication management for patients and their care teams across all post-acute care settings The innovative platform with highly structured, precise protocols drives scalable high-touch interactions that result in meaningful patient engagement, elimination of barriers, and problem resolution to and to promote adherence and reduce hospitalization and re-admissions for high risk patients. Healthcare organizations can become more efficient, increase access to quality care, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients with the support of the company’s technology-enabled solutions. Learn more at www.actualmeds.com today.

