Leopard Aviation Partners with Stratus Financial to Empower Student Pilots Through New Financing Options

CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mesa, AZ — Leopard Aviation , a leading Part 61 flight school, is proud to announce a new partnership with Stratus Financial, a trusted provider of aviation student loans and financing solutions . This collaboration is designed to help aspiring pilots fund their flight training, ensuring they can maintain focus on what matters most — learning, safety, and earning their pilot certificates.Through this new partnership, students training at Leopard Aviation can access flexible and competitive financing options to cover the full range of available pilot certificates — a total of seven FAA certifications, spanning from Private Pilot (PPL) to Commercial Pilot License (CPL) and beyond. The financial support aims to eliminate common barriers to entry in aviation, giving students the freedom to prioritize growth, mastery, and professionalism in the cockpit."Our mission has always been simple — flying is fun, and learning to fly should be too," said a Leopard Aviation's Founder and CEO, Tom Noon. spokesperson. "By partnering with Stratus Financial, we’re making that journey even more accessible. Students can now dedicate themselves fully to their training without the constant stress of how to finance it."Leopard Aviation’s Part 61 training program allows students to progress at their own pace, pairing them with like-minded instructors who emphasize safety, confidence, and skill development. With Stratus Financials' support, the school strengthens its commitment to helping every student pilot thrive — from their first takeoff to their commercial certification.For more information about flight training and financing options through Leopard Aviation and Stratus Financial, please visit www.leopardaviation.com or call 833-359-5735.

