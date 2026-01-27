Celebrating a Decade of Partnership and Growth: Inside ACR and TORQ’s Enterprise Transformation Journey

Jeremy Noonan, Managing Partner, TORQ IT Thai Vong, CIO, ACR

Explore how TORQ helped ACR scale through 10 years of Pimcore innovation, enterprise integrations, and disciplined digital transformation.

PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10 Years of CollaborationOver the past decade, TORQ and ACR have built a partnership that has evolved from a vendor-client relationship into a genuine collaborative alliance. The partnership demonstrates how digital innovation, agile practices and strategic security can unlock extraordinary growth. From a B2B ERP customer portal project in 2015, to a sophisticated and comprehensive digital transformation partnership; supporting ACR's remarkable expansion has been a fulfilling journey. This collaboration shows what is possible when technical expertise aligns with business vision. In recent years, this work has been guided and accelerated by ACR’s Chief Information Officer, Thai Vong, whose leadership has aligned modernization efforts with the company’s enterprise growth strategy.Pioneering with PimcoreIn 2016, recognizing the need for centralized product information, we expanded our collaboration to implement ACR's first Pimcore project—a strategic move that positioned them ahead of the market curve in PIM adoption. This enabled ACR’s aggressive M&A strategies through flexible data architecture.With thousands of SKUs and multiple shipping points across North America, the project demanded flexible data structures. Our team implemented Pimcore to support product data from all entities that onboarded to ACR, with special care to product attribute normalization, dynamic digital sales sheets, and sophisticated Excel data import/export capabilities—innovations that predated Pimcore's own Datahub module. ACR also integrated a parcel sizing application that ensured package data quality against PIM specifications, demonstrating our joint commitment to solving real-world operational challenges. This early adoption of Pimcore gave ACR a competitive edge and enabled the aggressive merger and acquisition strategy that followed.TORQ has navigated every major Pimcore version upgrade since the original Pimcore 4 deployment. These upgrades have allowed ACR to maintain a centralized product repository across its expanding portfolio and ensures ACR always benefits from the latest capabilities while maintaining system stability.Scaling for Enterprise GrowthACR completed ten acquisitions between 2016 and 2025. Each integration introduced new product lines, systems and risk profiles. As ACR pursued its ambitious growth trajectory, TORQ ensured that growth could continue without disruption by architecting the technical infrastructure to support it. We implemented enterprise-grade integrations, deployed cloud APIs, and built microservices that could handle the demands of a rapidly scaling business.Beyond Pimcore, TORQ provided ongoing support for critical internal business applications that power daily operations, ensuring that order management, procurement and customer facing systems were robust enough to handle operations at scale.Looking to the FutureThe next chapter of TORQ and ACR’s partnership will build on this foundation, focusing on navigating the evolving technical landscape in the age of AI. As AI reshapes supply chain management, customer service, and product innovation, TORQ will provide executive-level strategic guidance to help ACR leverage emerging technologies responsibly while maintaining a competitive edge. Data quality is central to any successful AI project, and with the foundation built over the last 10 years, ACR is in a strong position to operationalize this data into its AI strategy. This direction aligns with Thai Vong’s focus, as CIO, on disciplined modernization, strong data foundations, and scalable enterprise architecture.The partnership aims to navigate the complexities of enterprise technology in 2026 while maintaining the agility of a start-up. This decade-long collaboration demonstrates that sustained growth is possible when technical expertise and innovation align with a clear business vision and a culture of continuous improvement.Under the leadership of Thai Vong, CIO, the organization has accelerated its digital modernization efforts, strengthening the enterprise architecture that supports its growth, M&A integration, and long-term technology vision. TORQ has been a consistent and capable partner through this progression, contributing the technical depth and continuity needed to support ACR’s pace of change. Together, the two organizations demonstrate how aligned strategy, disciplined execution, and shared commitment can drive transformation at enterprise scale.Thai Vong, CIO at ACR, added:“TORQ has been a steady and capable partner throughout ACR’s transformation over the last decade. Their depth in PIM, data architecture, and enterprise integrations has supported our ability to scale with discipline through significant growth and acquisitions. What I appreciate most is their commitment to aligning technical execution with business strategy — a requirement for any partner operating at ACR’s speed and complexity. As we move into the next chapter of AI-driven operations, having strong data foundations and adaptable architecture is essential, and TORQ has contributed meaningfully to that foundation. We look forward to continuing our work together as we modernize intelligently and prepare the organization for the opportunities ahead.”Jeremy Noonan – Managing Partner at TORQ:“ACR is a very special client to TORQ. We have been working together since our early days as an agency, and it has been great seeing our businesses evolve through the rapid IT landscape of the last 10 years. I have been working with Thai Vong since he joined and align with his vision for ACR. Thai brings executive foresight and decision-making that really compliments TORQ’s ability to operationalize corporate vision. We’re excited to continue moving this partnership forward together.”About TORQTORQ is a full-service enterprise agency specializing in PIM and eCommerce implementation. TORQ serves a diverse client base across North America in sectors from manufacturing, distribution, wholesale and more. While serving clients across all commerce models, TORQ has particular depth of expertise in B2B environments. With a decade of experience delivering complex digital commerce solutions, TORQ partners with organizations to transform their technology infrastructure and drive measurable business growth. https://builtbytorq.com/ About ACRACR is a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. With multiple shipping points across North America, the ACR family of brands service national level customers with outstanding customer service and an ever-growing product line. For more information about the ACR brand and to explore ACR’s comprehensive range of foodservice essentials and packaging solutions, please visit https://weareACR.com/ Ready to scale your own digital transformation?

