AARP Maryland Unveils 2026 Legislative Agenda with Advocacy Director Sara Westrick at the Helm

Advocacy is about listening, lifting voices, and driving change that reflects the needs of our communities. ” — Sara Westrick, AARP Maryland Director of Advocacy

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AARP Maryland is unveiling its 2026 legislative priorities, under the strategic leadership of Advocacy Director Sara M. Westrick. The agenda reflects AARP Maryland’s unwavering commitment to its more than 800,000 members aged 50 and older across the state and their families.2026 Legislative Priorities• Support for Family Caregivers: Expand resources and respite to assist Marylanders providing critical care to loved ones.• Long-Term Care Oversight: Strengthen safeguards and raise investment in standards and staffing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.• Brain Health and Dementia Education: Promote awareness and bolster education around cognitive health for older adults and caregivers.• Fair Utility Rates: Advocate for fair pricing and increased oversight of energy and utility providers.• Fraud Prevention & Financial Protections: Enhance efforts to shield older adults from scams, fraud, and exploitative practices.• Age-Friendly Planning Processes: Advance development of a multisector plan to help Maryland adapt to changing demographics.Leadership Spearheading ChangeSara M. Westrick, who joined AARP Maryland in late 2025, brings over 20 years of policy, communications, and civic engagement experience—from roles at USAID and the International Committee of the Red Cross to leadership within the Anne Arundel County Commission for Women.“Advocacy is about listening, lifting voices, and driving change that reflects the needs of our communities,” said Sara Westrick. “Working alongside our volunteers and community partners, we can help make Maryland a better place for people of all ages.”State Director Hank Greenberg emphasizes the value Westrick’s collaborative approach brings:“Sara’s deep commitment to public service and her ability to build inclusive, cross-sector coalitions make her an ideal leader for our advocacy efforts,” said Greenberg. “Her strategic vision and passion for empowering communities will help us advance policies that support older Marylanders and their families.”Advocates Driving ImpactIn 2026, AARP Maryland’s volunteer advocates will take center stage—meeting with lawmakers, sharing personal stories, testifying at committee hearings, and ensuring the voices of Marylanders over 50 reach every corridor of power.Get InvolvedAARP Maryland invites members and community partners to join in the effort by volunteering, signing petitions, and participating in local advocacy events. Those interested can visit aarp.org/volunteer and follow updates at aarp.org/MD.________________________________________About AARP MarylandAARP Maryland strengthens the voices of residents aged 50 and older on vital issues such as caregiving, health, financial stability, and community safety.

