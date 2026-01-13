Boston Hair Restoration Surgeon Dr. Matthew Lopresti Named a Fellow of the ISHRS

Dr. Matthew Lopresti has been designated a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, recognizing his dedication to the field.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leonard Hair Transplant Associates is proud to announce that Dr. Matthew Lopresti, Chief Surgeon, has been named a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), a global recognition that reflects exceptional dedication to advancing the art and science of hair restoration surgery.The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) is the leading worldwide authority on hair loss treatment and surgical restoration, representing more than 1,000 physicians across 70 countries. The Fellow designation honors those who consistently demonstrate excellence in education, ethics, leadership, and contributions to the specialty. Achieving this distinction requires years of professional commitment, including leadership service, certification through the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS), authorship of peer-reviewed publications, teaching at international medical programs, and active participation in ISHRS educational initiatives.Reflecting on the recognition, Dr. Lopresti shared, “From the very beginning, my goal in hair restoration has been simple. Use the best, most innovative techniques while genuinely caring for the people I work with. Helping patients feel confident again is what drives me, so being recognized by the ISHRS for that means a lot to me.”Dr. Lopresti’s acceptance as a Fellow places him among an elite group of surgeons worldwide recognized for their sustained dedication to the highest standards of medical practice and patient care. This distinction is not permanent; it must be maintained through ongoing education and professional engagement, underscoring the Boston hair restoration surgeon ’s commitment to continuous growth and excellence within the field.“Becoming a Fellow of the ISHRS is one of the most meaningful professional milestones of my career,” Dr. Lopresti added. “This recognition represents years of continuous learning, collaboration, and commitment to my patients. I am truly grateful to the ISHRS Board and my colleagues for this honor and proud to stand alongside so many respected surgeons who continue to elevate our field.”Dr. Lopresti continues to lead Leonard Hair Transplant Associates in delivering state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical treatments for hair restoration. His recognition as a Fellow underscores both his individual accomplishments and the practice’s enduring mission to advance excellence, integrity, and innovation in patient care worldwide.About Matthew Lopresti, DOAs Chief Surgeon at Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, Dr. Matthew Lopresti is a board-certified hair restoration specialist recognized internationally for his contributions to the field. Trained under the practice’s founder, Dr. Robert Leonard, during a two-year preceptorship, Dr. Lopresti brings a strong clinical foundation from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, and Harvard Medical School. Now a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), Dr. Lopresti has authored peer-reviewed publications, taught at global medical programs, and remains actively involved in advancing research and education in hair loss treatment. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, please visit hairdr.com and facebook.com/leonardhair.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.hairdr.com/news/press-releases/boston-hair-restoration-surgeon-dr-matthew-lopresti-named-a-fellow-of-the-ishrs/ ###Leonard Hair Transplant AssociatesNewton Office:1400 Centre St. Ste. 108Newton Centre, Massachusetts 02459617-965-7400800-543-0660Warwick Office:300 Centerville Rd, South Building, Ste. 202Warwick, Rhode Island 02886401-946-0884800-543-0660Boston Office:20 Park Plaza Ste. 450Boston, Massachusetts 02116800-543-0660Braintree Office:340 Wood Rd.Braintree, Massachusetts 02184800-543-0660Salem Office:130 Main St. Ste. 201ASalem, New Hampshire 03079800-543-0660Rosemont Media

