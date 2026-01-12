When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 12, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 12, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen – Milk Company Name: Karison Foods & Snacks Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Panjiri, pinni, and laddoo

Company Announcement

Karison Foods & Snacks Inc of Port Washington, NY 11050 is recalling 12 oz containers of ‘PANJIRI’, ‘ALSI PINNI’, ‘PUNJABI PINNI’, ‘BESAN LADDOO’, and ‘NO SUGAR ADDED BESAN LADDOO’ due to undeclared milk allergen.

Product was distributed in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Virginia through retail stores. The products are packaged in 12 oz clear plastic containers with the respective UPC codes (Panjiri- 897307002437, Alsi Pinni- 897307002512, Punjabi Pinni- 897307002154, Besan Laddoo- 897307002406, No Sugar Added Besan Laddoo- 897307002215) and expiration date Aug 29, 2026.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. During a routine inspection conducted at the firm, it was found that the milk allergen is undeclared on labels.

Consumers who have purchased KARISON ‘PANJIRI’, ‘ALSI PINNI’, ‘PUNJABI PINNI’, ‘BESAN LADDOO’, and ‘NO SUGAR ADDED BESAN LADDOO’ are urged to return products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 516-944-9000.