Hardware First: Smartstage Prioritizes Precision and Performance to Build Unique LED Wall Ramp for Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu

Nexus Productions calls on Smartstage to help bring Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu to life Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu brings out best-in-class champions and Smartstage brings out best-in-class staging hardware Smartstage helps deliver one-of-a-kind, dynamic LED wall ramp for Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu World Championships event in Las Vegas Smartstage - Las Vegas Stage and Staging Rentals

Smartstage stays focused on the craft of building unique stage experiences for the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu World Championships event

By focusing on stage rental design and execution excellence, we give clients a stable foundation for everything they want to achieve.” — Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Nexus Productions ’ LED ramp activation at the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Smartstage’s staging systems provided structural integrity for a complex lighting and performance integration. The build exemplified the company’s focused approach: engineering and delivering exceptional staging hardware, nothing more, nothing less.Unlike suppliers who split attention across multiple business lines, Smartstage remains devoted to the technical craft of staging... manufacturing, design, and on-site installation of best-in-class proprietary professional stage systems.“Our role is to give creative teams a dependable platform to execute their vision," said Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage. “By focusing on stage rental design and execution excellence, we give clients a stable foundation for everything they want to achieve.”This disciplined focus continues to define Smartstage’s brand and its long-standing relationships across production and design industries, establishing the company as an industry-leading staging hardware manufacturer and designer. For more information on Smartstage’s stage engineering focus / hardware-focused staging solutions, visit https://www.smartstage.com/nexus-productions-calls-on-smartstage-for-dynamic-led-ramp-at-abu-dhabi-jiu-jitsu-event About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

