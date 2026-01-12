The Saudi Media Forum 2026 Showcases Saudi Arabia’s Treasures: Nature That Amazes the World and Rich Design

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two sessions at the Saudi Media Forum 2026 converge in presenting two facets of the richness of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: one shaped by nature and heritage within a diverse tourism landscape, and another drawn by the Saudi imprint in design through a local blend with global touches. The common denominator across these sessions places identity at the heart of the narrative – an identity seen in terrains, climates, and landmarks, and read as well in lines, colors, and standards that move confidently toward the future, redefining the image Saudi Arabia presents of itself to the world.Under the title “The Richness of Saudi Nature and the Depth of Its Heritage,” the first session goes directly to the root that gives tourism in Saudi Arabia its vitality: natural and climatic diversity that expands the concept of a single destination into multiple experiences. When climates and terrains sit side by side, visitors’ options broaden, and the journey becomes a seamless transition between contrasting worlds – from sea to desert to mountains – within a framework that highlights Saudi Arabia’s uniqueness on the global tourism map.At the heart of this diversity, the session “Historical and Archaeological Landmarks: AlUla as a Model” emphasizes that the tourism scene is not built on nature alone, but is nourished by the memory of place. AlUla is presented as an example of how ancient heritage is embedded within a contemporary experience, where history becomes a living element of the tourism narrative, offering visitors direct contact with a depth that stretches across time.This depth extends to the axis of “Saudi Heritage Registered with UNESCO,” taking the discussion to a symbolic dimension that links local identity with international recognition. The registration of elements of Saudi heritage with UNESCO adds an additional layer to the image of Saudi Arabia – one that speaks the language of preservation and documentation, and affirms that the components of cultural identity carry universal human value that transcends borders.The picture is completed through the axis of “Mountain Tourism and Nature: The Asir Region Experience,” where geography is transformed into a sensory experience. The mountains and nature of Asir are presented as a space for discovering a different kind of beauty, enriching tourism with a new horizon and granting Saudi Arabia greater diversity in visitation patterns and ways of engaging with place.The second session, “The Saudi Imprint in Design: Local Richness and Global Touches,” shifts identity from the natural and historical sphere to the visual and creative domain, focusing on showcasing Saudi design creativity, its cultural diversity, and its alignment with international standards, alongside reflections of developmental leaps in the design industry. Here, visual language becomes a mirror of change, an indicator of evolving taste, and evidence of the local market’s ability to produce work that confidently occupies a global space.The axis “Emulating Folk Beauty in Contemporary Designs” presents a bridge between memory and the present, where folk aesthetics are not offered as detached nostalgia, but as inspirational material reshaped into modern forms. Local elements are renewed and transformed into a visual signature that distinguishes Saudi design and grants it uniqueness within a highly competitive landscape.Closely connected to this is the axis “Keeping Pace with Global Developments in the Field of Design within Saudi Arabia,” which portrays a professional movement that engages with international trends as benchmarks for measurement and development. Keeping pace here implies an informed presence of technologies, methods, and standards within a local context that monitors global shifts and invests them in building a more mature and expansive design industry.This is further linked to the axis “The Elevation of Local Taste toward Global Visual Designs,” where transformations are read as an interactive relationship between what is produced locally and what is seen globally. As taste evolves, so do standards of selection, audience expectations advance, and designers’ ability improves to address diverse audiences through a visual language that is both clear and engaging.Ambition reaches its peak in the axis “Designing the Expo 2030 Facade,” presented as a major testing ground for the Saudi design imprint. A facade of this scale represents a visual and standards-based challenge, placing Saudi design in direct view of the world, within a mission that requires clarity of identity, aesthetic appeal, and the ability to communicate across different cultures.Through this parallel between place and image, the Saudi Media Forum – held from 2 to 4 February – offers a unified approach to the meaning of wealth in Saudi Arabia: a wealth seen in nature and heritage, and crafted through design as a modern language. The message emerging from the intersection of the two sessions affirms that Saudi identity possesses sufficient depth to be told, sufficient flexibility to be designed, and sufficient richness to endure in memory – nature and heritage that open horizons, and design that confidently places Saudi Arabia’s signature on the global stage.

