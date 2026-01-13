Minuteman Security Expands into Houston Market with Acquisition of AIC Security

Minuteman Security & Life Safety Logo

Minuteman Security expands into Houston through the acquisition of AIC Security, strengthening its Texas footprint and local security capabilities.

AIC Security has built a strong reputation in Houston, and brings valuable experience, trusted relationships, and technical expertise that align well with Minuteman’s culture and long-term vision.” — Ron Oetjen, CEO Minuteman

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minuteman Security & Life Safety, the 2025 SDM Systems Integrator of the Year and one of North America’s fastest-growing security and life safety integrators, announced its expansion into Houston, Texas. The growth comes through the acquisition of AIC Security, a respected Houston-based security provider known for its strong customer relationships and technical expertise.This acquisition marks an important milestone in Minuteman Security’s continued national growth strategy and strengthens its presence in one of the largest and fastest-growing metropolitan markets in the United States. In conjunction with the acquisition, Minuteman has also added four new sales and operations professionals, further expanding its local capabilities in the Houston market.“AIC Security has built a strong reputation in Houston, and their team brings valuable experience, trusted relationships, and technical expertise that align well with Minuteman’s culture and long-term vision,” said Ron Oetjen, CEO of Minuteman Security. “This expansion enhances our ability to support national and regional customers while continuing to deliver high-quality, locally supported security solutions.”Ken Zetka, CEO of AIC Security, shared his enthusiasm, “We are thrilled about this acquisition and what it represents for our customers and employees. Minuteman Security brings a strong national platform and shares our commitment to investing in people and long-term customer relationships. This, combined with our local expertise in Houston, allows us to deliver even greater value to our clients.”“This is another step forward as we continue building a world-class security integration company,” Oetjen added. “We’re excited about the momentum in Houston and the opportunities ahead.”This acquisition further solidifies Minuteman Security’s presence in Texas, expanding its footprint in a high-growth market while delivering local support powered by a national integration platform.About Minuteman SecurityMinuteman Security & Life Safety is a national systems integrator dedicated to protecting people, property, and mission-critical operations. Founded in 1988, Minuteman has grown into one of the largest security and life safety providers in North America, recognized as the 2025 SDM Systems Integrator of the Year. With expertise across video surveillance, access control, cybersecurity, and emergency communications, Minuteman partners with organizations in healthcare, education, critical infrastructure, and enterprise markets.About AIC SecurityAIC Security is a Houston-based security integrator with a strong reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality security solutions and trusted local service throughout the greater Houston area.

