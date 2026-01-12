Trybe Announces $30M Series A Investment From Five Elms Capital

Trybe secures $30M Series A from Five Elms Capital to fuel global expansion, accelerate its platform, and roll out AI tools for spa and leisure operators.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trybe, a leading provider of spa, bathhouse, leisure, and activity management software, today announced a $30 million USD Series A investment from Five Elms Capital. This investment will enable Trybe to expand globally, accelerate development of its next-generation platform, incorporate AI- powered workflows to enhance guest experiences, and scale its go-to-market organization to meet growing demand.“Spa and leisure operators are facing increasingly complex operations, payments, and guest-experience challenges. Legacy systems simply haven’t kept up,” said Ricky Daniels, Co-Founder of Trybe. “We built Trybe to give operators a flexible, modern operating system that maximizes revenue, reduces friction, and unlocks exceptional guest experiences. As we look ahead, we see meaningful opportunities to introduce AI-assisted scheduling, forecasting, and personalization into the platform, capabilities that will further streamline operations and capture revenue previously lost to manual inefficiencies. Partnering with Five Elms allows us to accelerate this roadmap and deliver even more value to our customers.”Trybe has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by strong demand from both single-location spas and large multi-site operators seeking to modernize their technology stacks. Today, the company supports hundreds of spa and leisure operations worldwide and is expanding quickly across resort groups, wellness brands, and luxury hotel operators.“Trybe stands out as the clear modern alternative in a market long constrained by rigid, outdated systems,” said Ryan Mandl, Partner at Five Elms Capital. “The Trybe team has built a configurable, intuitive platform that customers genuinely love, and their traction across geographies and spa and leisure segments reflects that. We’re thrilled to support Trybe as they scale globally, deepen their payments capabilities, and continue building a category-defining product.”The investment will support initiatives including:Geographic expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.Advancement of payments and embedded financial products, including enhanced settlement flexibility and expanded card-present capabilities.Product innovation, particularly in reporting, memberships, spa package booking functionality, and guest experience tools.AI-assisted feature development across yield management, scheduling, operations, and guest experiences.

