Chrysea Announces Collaboration with Mount Sinai to Study Sprevive® Dose Levels in Humans

CANTANHEDE, PORTUGAL, NEW YORK CITY, USA AND DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • An early-phase clinical study designed to characterise bio-effective dosing in immune and metabolic biomarkers• Investigation of dose–response relationships in biological markers related to immune and metabolic function.Chrysea Labs today announced a collaboration with Mount Sinai researchers who are Top 40 Milestone Award winners in the XPRIZE Healthspan , a $101 million global competition focused on advancing research on ageing and healthspan-related science. Miriam Merad, MD, PhD and Thomas Marron, MD, PhD are leading an early-phase, dose-escalation clinical study designed to evaluate bio-effective dose levels of Chrysea’s Sprevive- a pure spermidine formulation, in immune and metabolic markers. The study is being conducted at the Atria Health and Research Institute in New York City, with Dr. David Dodick, Dr. Gregory Poland, and Dr. Louis DePalo serving as co-investigators on the trial.Dr. Merad leads the Precision Immunology Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is focused on translating immunology discoveries into clinical research. Dr. Merad said: “Our goal is to develop practical, science-driven approaches to better understand immune ageing and the biology of chronic, low-grade inflammation associated with ageing.”Dr. Marron, Director of the Early Phase Trials Unit at The Tisch Cancer Institute and Professor of Immunology and Immunotherapy at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, said: “We are excited to initiate this clinical study in partnership with Chrysea to help characterise dose–response relationships of spermidine using biomarkers relevant to immune and metabolic function.”Dr. Patrick Keohane, Chief Medical Officer at Chrysea, said: “Chrysea Labs welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with a world-leading clinical research centre to generate new human data and advance the scientific understanding of dose optimisation in the context of ageing biology.”Building on this collaboration, Chrysea again reaffirms its commitment to advancing longevity biotechnology through scientific rigour, clinical discipline, and translational research. By grounding product development in human biology, dose-response evidence, and well-designed clinical studies, Chrysea aims to help bridge the gap between longevity science and clinical reality while supporting the development of truly first-in-class interventions in the field.About the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount SinaiThe Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is an internationally renowned centre for research, education, and clinical care. As the academic heart of the Mount Sinai Health System—one of the largest in the U.S.—it serves New York City’s diverse population through seven member hospitals.Ranked 11th nationwide in NIH funding and placing in the 99th percentile for research dollars per investigator, the school is a powerhouse of translational medicine. It supports over 4,500 scientists and clinicians across dozens of multidisciplinary institutes.With the nation's largest graduate medical education program, it trains more than 4,300 students, residents, and fellows. Through Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP), the institution ensures medical breakthroughs are rapidly commercialized and transitioned into real-world clinical applications.About ChryseaChrysea is a biotechnology company revolutionizing the healthcare and wellness industry with precision healthy-lifespan interventions. Leveraging tools of Synthetic Biology and Data Analytics we have unlocked the potential to manufacture products of unparalleled purity at scale, introducing solutions previously inaccessible to industry. Our approach integrates these advanced tools seamlessly into our operations, enabling us to establish a vertically integrate, sustainable business model that spans from laboratory research, directly to the consumer. Chrysea’s products are backed by rigorous science-backed clinical research, ensuring pure, safe, functional brands that consumers can trust.For more information visit www.chrysealabs.com or email info@chrysealabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.