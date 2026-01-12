HARLEY OF LONDON Begins Global Rollout as a Living, Integrated Health–Wellness–Lifestyle Ecosystem

A transformative ecosystem unifying health, wellness, and lifestyle — built to scale across India and the world.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HARLEY of LONDON today announced the global rollout of its pioneering ecosystem that unifies health, wellness, and lifestyle under a single listed platform. After months of strategic integration, the organisation has completed the wiring of hospitals, clinics, digital health infrastructure, wellness science, lifestyle clubs, and government partnerships into one seamless structure.“HARLEY of LONDON is now a living organism — a fully wired, asset-backed ecosystem ready to walk this Earth,” said Founder Sanjeev Kumar. “We are building a sanctuary for the human spirit and a global platform for integrated wellbeing — to manage people’s health, wellness, and lifestyle within a living ecosystem that adapts, evolves, and grows with human needs.”Dr Somobrata Dutta, a key strategic partner, added: “We have quietly assembled the architecture of a global movement. Today, the pieces stand connected — ready for rollout across continents.”George Duke, Director and Mentor in Chief, commented: “India is entering a new era of wellbeing, and HARLEY of LONDON arrives at exactly the right moment. The integration of health, wellness, and lifestyle into one living ecosystem aligns perfectly with India’s scale, ambition, and cultural appetite for holistic transformation.”Dr Himanshu Gupta, Director of Clinical Excellence, noted: “India’s healthcare system is evolving rapidly, and the next decade demands a decisive leap in clinical excellence. HARLEY of LONDON brings a framework that can elevate standards, strengthen outcomes, and help deliver consistent, high-quality care across the country.”Dr Sanjiv Chawda, Head of Clinical Governance and Medical Director, stated: “Our clinical framework ensures that every component of this ecosystem meets the highest standards of safety, ethics, and medical excellence. HARLEY of LONDON represents a new benchmark for integrated, patient-centred care.”The rollout begins across the GCC, India, South Korea, APAC, Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. HARLEY of LONDON operates through a publicly listed entity and is supported by secured assets, a merger with a listed company, and a landmark MOU with the Government of Maharashtra, India.To support its expansion, the organisation is raising USD 60 million through a secured 3-year convertible debenture, offering investors asset-backed security, a listed structure, and a 15– 19% conversion discount. Based on internal management estimates, HARLEY of LONDON values the integrated ecosystem at over USD 200 + million. It has set a long‑term strategic target of building a multi‑billion‑dollar global platform over the next decade.HARLEY of LONDON is also launching a global Apostle Network — influential leaders and entrepreneurs who will help carry the movement into key markets through investor sessions, community activation, and strategic outreach.About HARLEY of LONDONHARLEY of LONDON is a global sanctuary ecosystem integrating health, wellness, and lifestyle under one listed platform. Its diversified structure spans hospitals, clinics, digital health, wellness science, lifestyle clubs, and government partnerships — creating the world’s first architecture for integrated human wellbeing.Disclaimer:This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction. Any investment decisions should be based solely on official offering documents and subject to applicable regulatory approvals. This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. HARLEY of LONDON does not commit to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Any securities offering will be made only through formal offering documents provided to qualified investors in accordance with applicable law.

