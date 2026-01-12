Governor Ivey Announces Special Guests for State of the State Address

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced the special guests who will be recognized during her final state of the state address on Tuesday evening at the Alabama State Capitol.

“These special guests represent the very best of our state,” said Governor Ivey. “An Alabamian who steps up to help veterans, talented students who share their gifts through music and young people proving what is possible in classrooms once written off – good things are happening across our 67 counties, and these guests help tell our success story in Alabama. I am proud to welcome them to the Capitol Tuesday evening as we continue working together to build an even stronger future for our state.”

Among those being recognized during the address is Rodney Smith, Jr., a Huntsville native and founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service. Smith’s mission began in 2015 while he was a computer science student at Alabama A&M University, when he helped an elderly neighbor mow his lawn. That simple act of kindness grew into a nationwide movement, resulting in a 50-state effort to provide free lawn care to veterans, military families, first responders and those in need.

Governor Ivey will recognize Smith’s patriotism and service as Alabama prepares to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday in the coming year.

Also joining the governor are students from Booker T. Washington K-8 School in Birmingham, one of Alabama’s successful Turnaround schools. Highlighting the school’s progress as part of the state’s broader effort to improve outcomes in historically underperforming schools, Governor Ivey joined for an assembly at Washington K-8 School during her 2023 Back to School Tour. The governor visited with students and teachers at all of the state’s Turnaround schools during the tour.

Governor Ivey will recognize the students during her address as an example of how sustained focus and proven strategies are delivering real results in Alabama classrooms.

Prior to the governor’s address, guests in attendance will enjoy musical selections performed by members of the Montgomery Academy Chamber Chorus, led by Dr. Damion Womack.

Governor Ivey will also recognize this ensemble during her address.

Set to commence at 6:00 p.m., the state of the state address will be broadcasted live across various platforms. Additional details regarding the address, including specifics on how to view and watch live, will be made available later today.

This will be the final state of the state address of Governor Ivey’s historic tenure.

