Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,199 in the last 365 days.

United States Department of Justice Launches Outreach Initiative Breaking the Cycle to Combat Human Trafficking

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The United States Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Puerto Rico, in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Department of Justice, have been working arduously in the prevention and education efforts to raise public awareness to combat human trafficking, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

United States Department of Justice Launches Outreach Initiative Breaking the Cycle to Combat Human Trafficking

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.