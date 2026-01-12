Submit Release
Attorney Sentenced To More Than Six Years In Federal Prison For Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material

Tampa, Florida – Senior U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday has sentenced Benjamin Crawford (47, Brandon) to six years and six months in federal prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release, for distributing child sexual abuse material. Crawford pleaded guilty in June 2025. The court also ordered Crawford to forfeit a cellphone and laptop, which were used in the commission of the offense. Crawford is also required to register as a sex offender. 

