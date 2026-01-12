Sycamore Grove Strengthens Support for Young Minds with Compassionate Child & Teen Therapy Services

CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sycamore Grove , a trusted provider of holistic, family-centered counseling in the East Bay for nearly five decades, is reaffirming its commitment to young people’s emotional wellbeing with its dedicated Child and Teen Therapy services by offering safe, supportive spaces where children and adolescents can heal, grow, and thrive.In an era marked by increased stress, social pressures, and emotional challenges for youth, Sycamore Grove’s specialized therapy services deliver personalized, evidence-based care grounded in compassion, developmental expertise, addressing not only the symptoms, but the whole child.“Children and teens are navigating more complexity than ever before,” said Katie Dennis, Director of Sycamore Grove. “Our therapists meet them where they are, creating trusting, non-judgmental spaces where young people feel seen, heard, and empowered to express themselves; while also guiding families with support and understanding.”A Safe Place to Heal and Discover ConfidenceSycamore Grove’s Child and Teen Therapy services are designed to respond to the unique emotional and developmental needs of young clients with:Personalized Care Plans tailored to each child’s age, personality, and life experience.Age-Appropriate Therapeutic Approaches, including play-based and creative methods for younger children and strategies for managing anxiety, school stress, depression, and peer pressure for teens.Whole-Person Care that fosters emotional resilience, self-confidence, and healthy coping skills across mind, body, and spirit.Understanding that families play a central role in healing, Sycamore Grove’s clinicians include parents and caregivers in the journey offering insight, tools, and encouragement to navigate challenges together while respecting young clients’ growing need for independence.Strengthening Families and Community Well-BeingFor nearly 50 years, Sycamore Grove has been a refuge for individuals and families seeking healing and growth. The Child and Teen Therapy program reflects this longstanding mission combining clinical excellence with compassionate care to support the next generation as they face life’s pressures and transitions.Parents, caregivers, and community partners are encouraged to explore how these services can help young people build confidence, emotional balance, and meaningful connections in their lives.About Sycamore GroveSycamore Grove is a counseling center rooted in the East Bay community, providing professional, confidential therapy services for individuals, couples, families, and youth. With a legacy of compassionate care that honors each person’s story, Sycamore Grove integrates clinical expertise with deep respect for each person’s journey toward wellness.Media Contact:Sycamore Grove CommunicationsPhone: (925) 820-1467Email: info@sycamoregrove.org

