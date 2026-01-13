RANsemi and Radisys Deepen Collaboration to Advance Tactical and Mission-Critical 5G Communications

Integration of RANsemi baseband platforms and Radisys RAN software enables secure, resilient and rapidly deployable 5G systems

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RANsemi Limited , the British wireless semiconductor company specialising in Open RAN baseband technologies, and Radisys® Corporation , a global leader in open telecom software, today announced an expansion of their long-standing collaboration to advance next-generation 5G solutions for tactical and mission-critical communications, giving defence, security and public-safety operators more reliable, flexible and rapidly deployable communications wherever operations demand them.Building on proven interoperability and successful joint deployments, the partnership brings together RANsemi’s software-defined baseband platforms and Radisys’ mature and award-winning 3GPP Release 18 compliant 5G RAN and Core software (including NTN, Redcap, Non-3GPP Access etc.) to deliver secure, resilient and rapidly deployable 5G systems. The combined solution is targeted at defence, security and other environments where reliability, flexibility and fast setup are paramount and extension of standard 5G product is required. Radisys supports 5G RAN and Core software running together as an all-in-a-box solution.By combining a software-defined baseband from RANsemi with Radisys’ proven 5G RAN and Core software, the joint platform provides an adaptable foundation for private 5G networks in the most demanding conditions. It supports field deployment across land, sea and air domains, and paves the way for emerging capabilities such as AI-enabled RAN optimisation and integrated sensing, key elements to the next phase of mission-ready networks.“Mission-critical networks need to be secure, deployable and able to adapt to rapidly changing conditions,” said Oliver Davies, VP Marketing, RANsemi. “Our collaboration with Radisys delivers exactly that - a flexible and robust 5G platform that meets the needs of defence, public safety and security users.”“Our expanded partnership with RANsemi supports customers who need robust and efficient RAN systems beyond traditional commercial use,” said Munish Chhabra, Head of the Mobility Software and Services Business Unit at Radisys. “Together we are enabling deployment models essential to mission-critical communications, where resilience and trusted performance are vital.”RANsemi and Radisys will continue to collaborate on extending features for tactical and mission-critical 5G communications and programme engagements across defence, security and specialised industrial sectors.###About RANsemiRANsemi Limited is the British wireless semiconductor company pioneering Open RAN-standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 6G, 5G, and 4G radio access networks (RANs). Headquartered in Bristol, UK, with global sales and support presence, RANsemi enables critical connectivity across industries worldwide, including Neutral Host, Private Networks, Defence & Security, Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), and Small Cells.For more information, visit ransemi.com.About RadisysRadisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com/ Radisysis a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.RANsemi Company ContactOliver DaviesVP Marketingoliver.davies@ransemi.com+44 7973 659 231Radisys Company ContactMunish ChhabraHead of the Mobility Software and Services Business UnitMunish.Chhabra@radisys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.