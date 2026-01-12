Fabric Futures Launches Youth Apparel & Entrepreneurship Pilot Program in Richmond, Virginia

Elementary students proudly wearing academic achievement medals. Since integrating Fabric Futures principles into their school environment, teachers have noted stronger confidence, improved engagement, and higher participation. A Girl Scout troop participating in a creativity and entrepreneurship session focused on teamwork, confidence, and business skills. Following the workshop, the troop successfully sold over 10,000 boxes of cookies that year. A high school group of over 75 students learning public speaking, leadership, and the power of their voice during a Fabric Futures interactive session. More than 75 high school students engaged in a workshop on bullying and cyberbullying. The program emphasized empathy, communication, teamwork, and building stronger communities. Middle school students participating in a discussion on respect, communication, bullying, and the importance of positive behavior toward adults and peers.

New initiative equips students in grades 6–12 with hands-on skills in custom apparel production, branding, and small-business development

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fabric Futures, a youth-centered apparel and entrepreneurship program, officially launches its first full pilot cohort on February 1, 2026, in the Richmond, Virginia, area in partnership with schools and youth-serving organizations.Designed to empower young people through creativity and practical business education, Fabric Futures equips students with hands-on, real-world skills in custom apparel production, branding, and small-business development. Students learn to design, create, market, and sell products, building confidence, responsibility, character, and financial literacy along the way.With a focus on Title I and underserved school communities, Fabric Futures bridges the gap between traditional education and practical career readiness by teaching students to create, brand, and monetize physical products and to develop income-generating skills that translate beyond the classroom.“Fabric Futures is about more than apparel,” said Tiffany Harris, Founder and Program Director. “It’s about helping youth discover their talents, strengthen their character, and take pride in bringing something meaningful to life, working from start to finish. My mission is simple but bold: prepare the next generation to build, not just consume.”Program FocusFabric Futures offers a project-based learning experience that blends creativity with entrepreneurship. Students gain exposure to:• Apparel design and production fundamentals• Branding and product identity• Marketing and customer engagement• Sales readiness and product monetization• Financial literacy and ownership mindset• Leadership development and confidence-buildingWho It ServesThe program serves students in grades 6 through 12, with an emphasis on Title I schools and underserved communities that benefit from expanded pathways to entrepreneurship and career development.Pilot StatusThis launch marks the program’s first structured cohort pilot. While Fabric Futures has previously offered workshops and short-form sessions, this is the program’s first full-cohort experience.About Tiffany HarrisTiffany Harris is a seasoned entrepreneur, speaker, and business strategist with more than a decade of experience in manufacturing, branding, and business development. She is the CEO of Kustom Kreationz and the visionary behind multiple education and business initiatives focused on sustainable income, innovation, and economic empowerment. Through Fabric Futures, Harris is committed to equipping youth with financial literacy, creative confidence, and ownership skills that prepare them for careers, college pathways, and scalable business opportunities.ContactTiffany HarrisFounder and Program Director, Fabric FuturesPhone: 804-554-6866Email: ExecTiff@millionairet.com

Fabric Futures is where creativity meets opportunity.

