Fordham Capital Expands Access to Fast Merchant Cash Advances for Small Businesses Nationwide

NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fordham Capital , a leading provider of alternative business financing solutions, is spotlighting its Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) offerings—designed to help small and midsize businesses secure fast, flexible funding without the delays and restrictions of traditional bank loans.Founded by Rob Winston, Fordham Capital has built a reputation for speed, transparency, and hands-on guidance, helping business owners access working capital based on future receivables rather than fixed loan structures. Today, the firm serves businesses across key markets including Texas, Virginia, Connecticut, and California, with continued nationwide expansion.“Entrepreneurs don’t need more red tape—they need clarity, speed, and funding that matches how their business actually operates,” said Rob Winston, Founder of Fordham Capital. “Our Merchant Cash Advance process is designed to be straightforward, responsive, and aligned with real-world cash flow.”How Fordham Capital’s Merchant Cash Advances WorkFordham Capital’s MCA program provides businesses with an upfront lump sum of capital in exchange for a portion of future sales. Unlike traditional loans, this structure allows repayment to flex with revenue—making it especially valuable for businesses with seasonal or variable income.Key benefits include:Fast approvals—often within 24 hoursFunding in as little as 3–5 business daysNo collateral requiredMinimal paperwork and flexible credit requirementsRevenue-based repayment, not fixed monthly paymentsBusinesses can use MCA funds for nearly any operational need, including payroll, inventory, equipment, marketing, or expansion.Learn exactly how the process works and determine if a Merchant Cash Advance is right for your business:Built for Growing Businesses Across Multiple StatesUnder Winston’s leadership, Fordham Capital supports a wide range of industries—from retail and hospitality to construction and professional services—across Texas, Virginia, Connecticut, California, and beyond. Each client works with a dedicated funding specialist to ensure the solution fits their cash-flow model and growth goals.“Our role isn’t just to provide capital,” Winston added. “It’s to help business owners make confident, informed decisions that move their companies forward.”About Fordham CapitalFordham Capital LLC is a Manhasset, New York–based business financing firm specialising in Merchant Cash Advances and alternative funding solutions for small and midsize businesses. Founded by Rob Winston, the company is known for its fast turnaround times, flexible structures, and relationship-driven approach to funding.To explore funding options or understand the MCA process in detail, visit:Media & Business Inquiries:Fordham CapitalPhone: 1-800-755-9284Email: info@fordhamcapital.comFounder: Rob Winston – https://www.linkedin.com/in/robwinston1/ Website: https://www.fordhamcapital.com/

