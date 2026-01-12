Kinze Celebrates 60 Years of Innovation, Growth & the People Who Make It Possible

Kinze 60 year celebration.

Sixty years ago, a young Iowa farm kid with a welding torch and big ideas opened the doors of a small shop in Ladora, Iowa.

As we celebrate 60 years of innovation, we want to extend our sincere gratitude to the employees and customers - past and present - who made this milestone possible.” — Susanne Kinzenbaw Veatch, President of Kinze Manufacturing, Inc.

WILLIAMSBURG, IA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sixty years ago, a young Iowa farm kid with a welding torch and big ideas opened the doors of a small shop in Ladora, Iowa. With just $5 in his checkbook and a $3,655 loan, Jon Kinzenbaw began building what would become one of the most respected equipment manufacturers in agriculture.What started as a one-man welding and repair operation quickly grew into a hub of invention. From repowering tractors in the late 1960s to building the first high-flotation fertilizer applicators and, in 1971, the first dual–auger grain cart, Jon’s early innovations addressed real farmer needs and set the foundation for Kinze’s future.By the mid-1970s and 1980s, breakthroughs like the Rear-Fold Planter, the Double Frame, and the now iconic push row unit solidified Kinze as a leader in planter technology. These innovations changed how farmers planted crops and set the stage for decades of continued advancement.________________________________________A Global Company Rooted in Iowa ValuesWhile Kinze remains proudly headquartered in Williamsburg, Iowa, our impact and footprint extend far beyond it. Today, Kinze equipment is sold through dealers across the U.S., Canada, and more than 30 countries worldwide.Our Lithuania facility, opened to support growing international demand, plays a significant role in manufacturing and distributing Kinze products across Europe and surrounding regions. This expansion ensures that the same quality and reliability farmers expect in North America is delivered consistently around the globe.________________________________________Innovation That Drives the Next 60 YearsKinze’s future continues to be shaped by the same spirit of problem-solving that defined its beginning. From the latest planter technologies to grain handling and tillage, every product is engineered to help farmers work more efficiently, more accurately, and with less stress.Blue Vantage: Simple. Accurate. Intuitive.Kinze’s exclusive Blue Vantageplanter display streamlines planting with factory presets, a clean interface, rear camera integration, row-by-row data, and the ability to begin planting in as few as three taps. It gives operators unmatched visibility and control over every aspect of planter performance.Blue DriveElectric Drive SystemDesigned in-house, Blue Driveprovides precise section control, accurate seed placement, and lightning-fast data communication. Paired with Blue Vantage, it delivers a truly optimized planting experience and is backed by Kinze’s industry-leading warranty. 5000 Series Row Units & High-Speed TechnologiesThe 5000 Series row units—both pull and push—are packed with productivity-enhancing features, from tool-less maintenance and durable cast components to options like True Speedhigh-speed meters and True Depthhydraulic down force. They’re built from the ground up to plant consistently and at higher speeds without sacrificing accuracy.Whether in planters, Mach Till® , or our grain carts —now over 50 years in the making—Kinze continues to push forward with durable, operator-friendly, farmer-first solutions.________________________________________Celebrating Our Employees: 60 Years Made Possible by PeopleA milestone this meaningful deserves celebration, and the Kinze team did just that with a full week of activities highlighting the creativity, camaraderie, and fun that define our culture.These celebrations were more than just fun—they were a reminder that Kinze’s success is rooted in people. The designers and engineers. The welders and assemblers. The administrative teams. The operators on the floor. The dealers who represent us. The employees in Iowa and those in Lithuania. Every one of them plays a role in shaping Kinze’s story.________________________________________A Heartfelt Thank YouAs we celebrate 60 years of innovation, we want to extend our sincere gratitude to the employees—past and present—who made this milestone possible. Your dedication, craftsmanship, creativity, and commitment to doing things the right way have built a legacy we’re proud of and a future we’re excited for.To our customers, thank you for trusting Kinze to be part of your operation. Your feedback drives our innovation, and your success fuels our purpose.Here’s to the past 60 years—and to many more years of building equipment that works as hard as the people who depend on it.

