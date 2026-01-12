CELEBRATED PHILANTHROPIST ANKA K. PALITZ GIVES BALLET PALM BEACH ITS LARGEST DONATION WITH $1 MILLION GIFT

Palm Beach Philanthropist Anka K. Palitz donates $1 million to Ballet Palm Beach (c)Chase Thomas

When I first came to Palm Beach and saw the company perform, I was really impressed. They are as good as I have seen from any company in the world. ” — Anka K. Palitz

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ballet Palm Beach , the county’s own professional ballet company, announces it has received the largest individual gift in its history with a $1 million donation from longtime supporter and board member, Anka K. Palitz. The multi-year funding will go towards annual operations and programming, including the production of original works, educational outreaches and community engagements.Palm Beach cultural patron Anka K. Palitz has been a generous and tireless supporter of dancers for decades, both during and after their dance careers. After a successful life in the fashion and cosmetics industry, where she held executive positions at Revlon and was later CEO and owner of Decart Designs, Mrs. Palitz has dedicated her life to helping dance companies and professional dancers. A board member of American Ballet Theatre for more than 30 years, she also helped to formulate and served as a board member of Career Transition For Dancers (CTFD). A benefactor at The Society for the Four Arts in Palm Beach, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Norton Museum of Art, The Flagler Museum, Glazer Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, Palm Beach Opera, Palm Beach Symphony and many other organizations.“When I first came to Palm Beach and saw the company perform, I was really impressed with the quality of their training. They are as good as dancers as any I have ever seen from any company in the world,” says Palitz. “I feel it is vital to support the arts, and when you do, it brings so much personal joy. The creation and the appreciation of the arts is what makes us human beings, and dance is the earliest form of artistic expression.”“Ballet Palm Beach is honored to receive this incredibly generous gift,” says Founding Artistic and Executive Director, Colleen Smith. “Anka has been a stalwart supporter of the ballet for years, creating the Anka Fund to support dancers’ salaries, and giving her valuable time serving the board. This transformative gift will enable the ballet to continue serving our community with the level of excellence they expect, and to expand our offerings, ensuring the timeless beauty and artistry of ballet is accessible to all.”Celebrating 25 years of artistic excellence as Palm Beach County’s professional ballet company, Ballet Palm Beach is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to inspire and impact people through the timeless and evolving art of ballet. Ballet Palm Beach creates and presents unique and meaningful performances, outreach programs and training experiences. These artistic activities add to the cultural richness of our community.For more information about the professional company or its school, Ballet Palm Beach Academy, or to support BPB’s outreach efforts call 561.630.8235 or visit www.balletpalmbeach.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.