Local Business Leader Sandy Waggett to Speak at Global 'Money, Mindset & Mastery' Summit Hosted by Mike Michalowicz

Sandy Waggett to share insights on reclaiming financial control at the virtual Money, Mindset & Mastery summit on January 27, 2026.

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandy Waggett, owner of MSW Interactive Designs and founder of Transform & Inspire Your Business, has been announced as a featured panelist at the highly anticipated Money, Mindset & Mastery virtual summit, hosted by bestselling author Mike Michalowicz.Set to take place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM ET, this 12-hour live virtual event brings together more than 50 top authors, business experts, and thought leaders for a one‑day transformational experience. The event celebrates the launch of Michalowicz’s new book, The Money Habit — a personal finance follow‑up to his global bestseller, Profit First.“This summit is about more than just money,” said Sandy Waggett. “It’s about reclaiming control — over your finances, your mindset, and your future. I’m honored to be part of a lineup that’s offering real tools for real people who want to create a better 2026.”Waggett will speak alongside other nationally recognized experts to deliver actionable insights and strategies that help attendees:- Break free from financial stress- Build systems that support long-term business growth- Rewire limiting beliefs that sabotage success- Gain momentum to make 2026 their most profitable year yetThe event is completely free, with flexible access — attendees can tune in for any sessions that resonate most with their current challenges or goals.As a Certified High-Performance Coach and digital marketing strategist, Sandy is known for helping small business owners simplify their systems, improve visibility, and thrive with confidence. Through her companies and signature programs like the Inner Circle Accountability Network (ICAN) and AI & Marketing Mastery Zoom Training, Sandy empowers entrepreneurs to lead with purpose, strategy, and resilience.Reserve Your Free Spot Today:This is your chance to start 2026 with a powerful, proven roadmap. Whether you're just trying to manage your personal finances better or scale your business smarter, Money, Mindset & Mastery will meet you where you are — and take you further.About MSW Interactive DesignsFounded in 1999, MSW Interactive Designs helps small businesses grow through strategic website design, marketing automation, SEO, and lead generation systems. With a mission to educate, empower, and execute, MSW provides tailored strategies that drive measurable results for busy business owners who want clarity, visibility, and conversion-driven growth. Learn more at https://mswinteractivedesigns.com

