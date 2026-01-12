Sprint Data Solutions Launches Organic Supplement Buyers Purchasing Whole-Food Multivitamins & Extracts Mailing List

Sprint Data Solutions

Target health-conscious consumers with Sprint Data Solutions’ new organic supplement and whole-food vitamin buyers list.

This audience reflects consumers who consistently invest in clean ingredients, transparency, and long-term wellness. That purchasing intent is what makes this list so effective.” — Patrick English

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprint Data Solutions today announced the release of its Organic Supplement Buyers Purchasing Whole-Food Multivitamins & Extracts Mailing List, a highly targeted consumer data solution designed to help health and wellness brands reach buyers actively investing in clean, plant-based nutritional supplements.This newly launched mailing list connects marketers with verified consumers who regularly purchase organic multivitamins, herbal extracts, adaptogens, superfood blends, and whole-food–based nutritional products. These buyers demonstrate strong engagement with wellness-focused brands, ingredient transparency, and long-term supplement regimens, making them ideal prospects for subscription programs, new product launches, and loyalty campaigns.The Organic Supplement Buyers Purchasing Whole-Food Multivitamins & Extracts Mailing List is built using multi-source transactional data, lifestyle indicators, and health-focused purchasing behaviors. Marketers can leverage this audience across direct mail, email marketing, digital acquisition, and omnichannel campaigns to drive higher response rates and improved return on ad spend.“Consumers who prioritize organic and whole-food supplements are among the most brand-loyal and value-driven buyers in the wellness space,” said a Data Strategy spokesperson at Sprint Data Solutions. “This list gives supplement brands, wellness retailers, and natural product marketers direct access to audiences already purchasing premium nutritional products, allowing campaigns to convert faster and scale more efficiently.”Key audiences within the list include buyers of plant-based multivitamins, organic herbal extracts, functional mushroom blends, detox and immune-support formulas, and clean-label dietary supplements. The data can be segmented by demographics, geography, purchase frequency, lifestyle interests, and household attributes to support both national and regional marketing initiatives.The list is ideal for:Organic and natural supplement manufacturersWhole-food vitamin brands and subscription servicesHealth and wellness eCommerce retailersFunctional nutrition and herbal product marketersDirect-to-consumer wellness startupsAll data is maintained with regular updates to ensure accuracy, deliverability, and compliance with applicable marketing regulations. Sprint Data Solutions also offers list customization, suppression services, and campaign strategy support.For more information about the Organic Supplement Buyers Purchasing Whole-Food Multivitamins & Extracts Mailing List, or to request counts and samples, visit sprintdatasolutions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.