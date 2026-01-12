Kinze Introduces Factory-Installed Track Option for 5900 16- and 24-Row Planters

Kinze Manufacturing is introducing a new factory-installed track option for 5900 16-row and 24-row planters. Kinze 5900 24R planter with new track option.

WILLIAMSBURG, IA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinze Manufacturing is introducing a new factory-installed track option for 5900 16-row and 24-row planters, designed to enhance performance and protect yield potential in challenging field conditions.The new track system features a 12-inch wide by 59-inch-long design, delivering an impressive total footprint of 1,662 square inches across all four tracks. This represents nearly four times the ground contact area compared to traditional VF tires, which offer just 436 square inches in total.“Tracks are a game-changer for growers looking to reduce soil compaction and maximize productivity,” said Brad Niensteadt, Lead Product Specialist at Kinze Manufacturing. “By spreading the planter’s weight over a larger surface area, our track system helps preserve soil structure and optimize fertilizer efficiency.”In addition to the larger footprint, Kinze’s industry-exclusive active hydraulic weight transfer system works in tandem with the tracks to further reduce pinch-row compaction. This innovative combination helps protect yield potential while maintaining consistent seed placement and depth.The new track option is available now for factory installation on new orders for model year 2026 Kinze 5900 16-row and 24-row planter models.Farmers can visit Kinze.com or contact their local Kinze dealer for additional information on these innovative products and features.

