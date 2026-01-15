INHOPE and Block Strengthen Partnership to Drive Cross-Sector Action Against Online Child Sexual Abuse

Leading financial technology company joins global network in expanded collaboration to protect children online.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INHOPE , the global network of hotlines combating online child sexual abuse material (CSAM), is proud to announce its new partnership with Block, Inc. , the company that builds technology to increase access to the global economy.Block has long demonstrated its commitment to responsible technology and safety by design, pioneering advanced detection systems within its products and actively participating in industry initiatives, including the Financial Sector Pilot of the Tech Coalition’s Lantern Project. As an integral part of the trust and safety ecosystem, Block works alongside leading child protection organisations, law enforcement agencies, and industry partners to advance collective efforts against online child exploitation. The company has contributed expertise through INHOPE's Expert Insights webinar series, the INHOPE Summit, and training sessions for the Universal Classification Schema, demonstrating a sustained commitment to knowledge exchange and cross-sector collaboration.“We’re proud to join INHOPE in deepening this partnership. Protecting children online requires sustained, coordinated action, and we’re committed to advancing this work alongside partners who share that mission. Building a safer digital ecosystem is work none of us can do alone, and we look forward to contributing our expertise to strengthen the tools, standards, and collaboration needed to better detect, prevent, and disrupt online child sexual abuse.” – Megan Gonzales, Head of Compliance External Engagements & Intelligence at Block Inc.“We’re pleased to formalise our partnership with Block, whose technical innovation and commitment to safety standards have already contributed meaningfully to the ecosystem combatting online child sexual abuse. Together with Block, INHOPE's network of hotlines and all our partners, we aim to strengthen the global infrastructure needed to disrupt illicit activity and protect children in the digital environment.” – Samantha Woolfe, Executive Director at INHOPE.About BlockBlock, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) builds technology to increase access to the global economy. Each of our brands unlocks different aspects of the economy for more people. Square makes commerce and financial services accessible to sellers. Cash App is the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Afterpay is transforming the way customers manage their spending over time. TIDAL is a music platform that empowers artists to thrive as entrepreneurs. Bitkey is a simple self-custody wallet built for bitcoin. Proto is a suite of bitcoin mining products and services. Together, we’re helping build a financial system that is open to everyone. Block.xyzAbout INHOPEINHOPE is the global network combatting online child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The Network consists of 57 hotlines in 52 countries that provide the public with a way to anonymously report illegal content online with a focus on CSAM. INHOPE is based in the Netherlands and our member Hotlines operate in all EU member states, Russia, South Africa, North & South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In a borderless digital world, CSAM has global consequences. As CSAM increases, so do our efforts and those of our partners to combat it, aided by funding from the European Commission under the Better Internet for Kids Programme.Join us in the fight!

