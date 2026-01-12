Atlas HXM Announces Global Brand Name Refresh, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Human Experience Management

The new Atlas HXM logo

Atlas HXM, the pioneer of the direct Employer of Record (EOR) model, announces a brand name refresh from “Atlas” to “Atlas HXM”.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas HXM , the pioneer of the direct Employer of Record (EOR) model, today announced a global brand name refresh that will see its global brand name change from “Atlas” to “Atlas HXM”.This reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to Human Experience Management (HXM) and aligns with its mission to elevate human experiences within the global workplace.For the past decade, Atlas HXM has championed the belief that global work succeeds when people feel supported, empowered, and connected. The refreshed brand name strengthens this message by putting HXM at the forefront of the company’s identity.“Our brand has always been rooted in people,” said Jim McCoy, CEO of Atlas HXM, “and refreshing our brand name to Atlas HXM elevates what has guided us since day one: that human experience should be the driving force behind global employment. ‘For People, by People’ is more than just a tagline; it’s our operating philosophy, woven into every solution we build and every client we support.”Reaffirming Leadership in Human Experience ManagementHXM represents the next evolution of HR and Human Capital Management (HCM); shifting from transactional processes to creating meaningful, people-centered experiences across the employment lifecycle. Atlas HXM’s platform and EOR service model are designed to deliver on this philosophy, enabling companies to expand, onboard, manage, and pay talent across more than 160 countries with an experience-first approach.Atlas HXM’s focus on HXM extends beyond technology. It encompasses local expertise, practitioner-led support, and workflows built around the needs of people; not just the systems that manage them. This people-first ethos underpins the company’s brand promise, “For People, by People,” and defines its approach to the future of global work.Driving the Evolution of the EOR IndustryAtlas HXM continues to lead the transformation of the Employer of Record industry with its 100% direct EOR model and growing global footprint. By owning and operating its in-country entities, Atlas HXM delivers greater consistency, control, and compliance for organizations expanding into new markets.This leadership has been recognized by independent analysts, including NelsonHall, which recently named Atlas HXM a Leader in its 2025 NEAT vendor evaluation for Global Employer of Record Services, as well as Everest Group, who recognized Atlas HXM as a Leader in its 2025 Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK MatrixAssessment.As global companies face rising expectations from employees and increasingly complex talent markets, Atlas HXM is pushing the industry beyond transactional EOR services toward a future in which organizations compete and win based on the quality of the human experience they deliver.“We’re entering a new era of global work,” McCoy said, “and at the center of it is human experience. This brand refresh sets the stage for what comes next—making global employment more intuitive, more personal, and more connected for companies and talent across the world.”About Atlas HXMAtlas HXM is the pioneer of the direct Employer of Record model, enabling organizations to hire, onboard, manage, and pay global talent in more than 160 countries through a single, scalable solution. With deep local expertise, owned in-country entities, and a people-first technology platform, Atlas HXM empowers companies to expand globally while delivering consistent, high-quality experiences for their distributed workforce.Guided by its principle “For People, by People,” Atlas HXM integrates Human Experience Management into every aspect of its platform and service delivery — ensuring that global employment is not only compliant, but genuinely human.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.