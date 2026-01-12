consultMSG Announces New Brand Identity to Reflect Its Hands-On, Growth-Focused Approach

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- consultMSG, formerly Morningside Group, is pleased to announce the launch of its new name and brand identity, effective January 1, 2026. Our refreshed name reflects the firm’s continued evolution as a partner that works side-by-side with clients to execute, scale, and drive measurable results.“Our clients have consistently told us that what makes us different is how deeply we engage,” said Mark Sponseller, founding partner of consultMSG. “We don’t just recommend what should or could be done - we roll up our sleeves, take ownership, and help teams implement meaningful positive change. Our new name highlights our commitment to Management, Strategy, and Growth in all of our practice areas - financial operations, technology solutions and human capital.”Our updated identity reinforces the firm’s focus on helping mid-market companies strengthen operations, manage change, accelerate performance, and navigate transitions with confidence. While our branding has evolved, our mission remains unchanged: to be a practical, analytical, and relationship-driven partner to executives, investors, and operators. The new visual identity - anchored by an upward-moving green chevron - reflects our commitment to helping clients grow, scale, and move confidently toward what’s next.consultMSG will continue to provide the same high-touch support, experienced team, and hands-on approach that clients rely on - now with a brand that reflects the firm’s vision for the years ahead.

