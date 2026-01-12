Discover the power of planting native during a three-month series at Runge Nature Center

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Although wintertime conditions persist, it is never too early to get inspired to plant natives! Join Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City during the next three months to jumpstart your garden knowledge and to learn the importance of native plants. Follow it up by attending the annual Native Plant Sale scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

Attracting Butterflies to Your Yard on Jan. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m.: Missouri’s native butterflies not only require flowering plants that provide nectar for food but also host plants on which to raise their larvae. Find out how to build a yard and garden to help caterpillars and butterflies increase their numbers. Participants ages 16 and older can register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o36 .

The Value of Native Bees on Feb. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.: Discover the amazing world of native bees that call Missouri home. Bees live in our yards, gardens, and many times right under our nose providing essential pollinator power. Discover where native bees nest and what they require to thrive. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3b .

Native Plants for Your Yard on March 26 from 6-7:30 p.m.: Before attending the annual Native Plant Sale on March 28, join Runge volunteer naturalists and native plant enthusiasts, Bill White and Jane Haslag, to get inspired for the upcoming spring planting season. Bill's presentation will provide basic garden design concepts using native potted plants and plugs. Jane’s presentation will share her own native garden design examples Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3a .

All presentations will be held in the Runge Conservation Nature Center Auditorium. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City. Contact MDC Assistant Nature Center Manager Becky Matney at becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov for additional information.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.