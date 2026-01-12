From Commercial to Residential: The Duravent Group to Showcase 14-Brand Portfolio and New Partnerships at 2026 AHR Expo

As a one-stop shop for residential and commercial HVAC solutions, the Duravent Group will feature innovations in pressure stack systems, venting, GRDs and more.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™—a recognized leader in the venting and air control industries and trusted partner to HVAC professionals—returns to the 2026 AHR Expo from February 2-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. Attendees can visit booth #C1727 to explore how the Duravent Group’s portfolio of 14 industry-leading brands delivers a comprehensive, integrated approach to venting, air control, and HVAC system components.As a one-stop shop for residential and commercial HVAC solutions, the Duravent Group will feature innovations across pressure stack systems, venting solutions, grilles/registers/diffusers (GRDs), and new product offerings in roofing and venting through strategic partnerships. Plus, they’ll highlight how their commercial design team adds significant value on commercial projects.At this year’s AHR Expo, the Duravent Group will showcase:Prefabricated pressure stack systems: Engineered for performance, safety, and ease of installation, the Duravent Group’s commercial pressure stack solutions support applications including generators, boilers, commercial kitchen appliances, and more. With a modular, factory-built design, the systems help reduce onsite fabrication, shorten installation timelines, and simplify coordination—especially on complex or schedule-driven projects. The newest addition to the lineup, the GENSTAX™ Generator Exhaust System, offers a UL-listed stainless steel construction designed for long-term durability and streamlined field assembly.Industry-leading venting products: Built on nearly 125 years of manufacturing excellence and innovation across our 14 brands, the Duravent Group’s extensive variety of venting solutions and chimney system products are known for a history of innovation, reliability, and quality. The company has continued to build on its culture of excellence by developing high-quality, reliable venting solutions to ensure that professionals have access to durable and trustworthy venting products. Learn more about the newest additions to the Duravent Group’s product lineup, including these products introduced in the last year: 10” and 12” B-Vents with redesigned connection method, DuraTech LDC 10”-24” All Fuel Double-Wall Chimney System with additional 103HT UL listing for 10”-16”, DirectVentPro 8x11 for luxury gas fireplaces, Adjustable Attic Insulation Shields for increasing insulation requirements, and a wide range of dryer venting solutions from the newest addition to the brand portfolio, Builder’s BestMarket-leading products in roofing, HVAC venting, and building components in collaboration with strategic partner, Menzies Group: Check out the array of high-quality product offerings available from Menzies Group—including eave, roof, and wall vent hoods; grilles; and adapters from PrimexVents, as well as roofing solutions from Menzies Metal Products.High-quality grilles, registers, and diffusors (GRDs): The Duravent Group will also feature its comprehensive GRD lineup—spanning multiple brands that are rooted in decades of category leadership. Stop by our booth to learn more about specific products such as the Hart & Cooley421 Steel Floor Register and 531 Aluminum Floor Register, and a variety of other GRD solutions from across the Duravent Group portfolio.Design Team expertise on commercial projects: With unmatched experience and expertise, the Duravent Group’s design team saves time, energy, and resources—guaranteeing a project’s success like no other competitor can. The Duravent Group’s experienced design team provides expert guidance and efficient planning throughout a project, streamlines submittals, helps minimize inspection delays, improves safety and installation speed and delivers peace of mind knowing that an exhaust ventilation project is done right—from concept to completion.Customize your 2026 AHR experience by adding the Duravent Group to your show agenda by visiting the Duravent Group’s AHR site About The Duravent Group:The Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

Duravent Group: Build for the Future

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.