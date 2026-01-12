InfraShield Adds Nuclear Regulatory Veteran Elizabeth McAndrew-Benavides to Expand Cyber Advisory Team

Infrashield's Elizabeth McAndrew-Benavides

The move deepens InfraShield’s market-leading capacity to secure critical infrastructure and global energy systems

“Elizabeth further strengthens our ability to help nuclear and critical infrastructure organizations navigate evolving cyber risk, cloud adoption, AI transformation, and regulatory challenges.” — Mark Rorabaugh, InfraShield President and CEO

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfraShield , the global leader in nuclear cyber-physical security and compliance advisory, is expanding its cyber and nuclear risk advisory capabilities with the appointment of Elizabeth McAndrew-Benavides as Senior Cybersecurity Specialist, the company announced Monday.A veteran Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)-qualified cybersecurity inspector and former Vice President of the Center for Energy Workforce Development, McAndrew-Benavides will partner with clients as they navigate nuclear regulatory compliance, digital transformation and mission execution.With a career spanning cybersecurity initiatives, next-generation nuclear facility development and federal mission support, McAndrew-Benavides will both enhance InfraShield’s core nuclear organizational functions and support its strategic cross-sector growth.“Elizabeth further strengthens our ability to help nuclear and critical infrastructure organizations navigate evolving cyber risk, cloud adoption, AI transformation, and regulatory challenges,” Mark Rorabaugh, InfraShield President and CEO, said. “Her background positions her to advise clients at the intersection of compliance, secure digital transformation and mission execution.”McAndrew-Benavides brings to InfraShield’s growing client base expertise in cloud transformation initiatives across the energy, defense and intelligence sectors. Her past technical support of vital Department of Defense (DoD) and intelligence community (IC) missions positions her as an asset during the most sensitive of projects. She will also be instrumental in advising clients as threats increasingly grow more complex with adversarial targeting and weaponization of artificial intelligence systems.ABOUT INFRASHIELDInfraShield is a U.S.-based cyber-physical security company specializing in the protection of critical infrastructure systems across operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) environments. An industry leader, the company designs and implements tailored solutions, technologies, and strategies to defend high-value assets against evolving cyber threats in nuclear power, energy, transportation, mining and metals, water, and government.

