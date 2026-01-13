The American People’s Compact Endorses Sanjyot Dunung for Congress in IL-08

The American People's Compact logo

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanjyot Dunung , Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 8th District, has received an endorsement from The American People’s Compact (APC).The APC is a non-partisan, research-backed policy platform designed to rebuild and renew America. It is based on shared values and offers practical, commonsense solutions aimed at lowering healthcare and housing costs, raising wages, strengthening schools, providing reliable and cleaner energy, enhancing community safety, and ensuring a transparent and accountable government.This endorsement underscores the strong alignment between The APC and Dunung’s commonsense movement, which emphasizes responsible leadership focused on reducing costs for families, expanding economic opportunities, protecting fundamental freedoms, and restoring trust in government by prioritizing the common good over special interests.Said The American People’s Compact, “Sanjyot Dunung represents the future of governance that The American People’s Compact aspires to—leadership that transcends partisan divides to deliver real results. We are endorsing Sanjyot because she recognizes that nearly 80% of Americans, regardless of party affiliation, desire the same things: economic security, safe communities, and a government that serves the people—not special interests. Her commitment to collaboration and evidence-based solutions perfectly aligns with our mission to break the gridlock and build a system that works for everyone, both Democrats and Republicans.”“I am truly honored to receive the endorsement of The American People’s Compact,” said Dunung. “We share a commitment to values, integrity, and a genuine dedication to public service, which drives this campaign. Together, we aim to foster unity across party lines and seek meaningful solutions to improve the lives of everyone in Illinois’ 8th District, creating a brighter future for our community, where every voice is heard, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive.”# # #About Sanjyot Dunung:Raised in Des Plaines IL, the daughter of Indian immigrants, Sanjyot Dunung built a career as an award-winning entrepreneur and small business owner. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Small Business Association, the Truman Center for National Policy, and the American Leadership Project. Sanjyot previously served on a former president’s Foreign Policy Working Group focused on international trade and on the Board of Directors for UNICEF USA. She has raised three sons, is a proud member of a patriotic military family, juggled a small business, and took care of aging and disabled parents. Sanjyot understands what families are experiencing firsthand and is ready to deliver solutions that provide hope, dignity, and opportunity for all Americans.To learn more about Sanjyot and join the commonsense movement, visit www.sanjyotforcongress.com About The American People's Compact The American People's Compact represents a 16-point agenda for national renewal based on priorities identified by the American public. With nearly 8 in 10 Americans supporting its framework across party lines, the APC offers pragmatic, evidence-based solutions that focus on helping working people not just survive, but thrive.Learn more at www.americanpeoplescompact.org

