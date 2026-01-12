Investment Will Enable TEAM Facilities to Deliver World-Class Facilities Management Solutions

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 -- Michigan-Based CUSO TEAM Facilities Announces Strategic Alliance with Global Knight Facilities Management

TEAM Facilities, Inc., a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) owned by Community Choice Credit Union, Team One Credit Union, and 4Front Credit Union, today announced a strategic majority investment by Knight Facilities Management (KFM), a global leader in facilities management services. The transaction represents a significant milestone in TEAM Facilities’ growth and reinforces its mission to deliver high-quality, cost-effective facilities management solutions to credit unions in Michigan and across the United States and Canada.

As part of the alliance, Knight FM’s Leadership team will lead a newly integrated team of facilities management professionals serving TEAM Facilities’ current and future clients.

“This partnership with KFM is transformative for our organization and our clients,” said Tom Cook, Founder and CEO of TEAM Facilities. “KFM brings unmatched scale, pricing leverage, technology, and depth of expertise. Together, we will deliver a level of service reliability and value that is truly differentiated in the credit union marketplace. Our top priority is a seamless transition for existing clients, followed by thoughtful expansion to serve new ones.”

Knight Facilities Management Group CEO, Daniel Waltenburg described the transaction as a strategic commitment to serving clients locally by saying, “The TEAM Facilities foundation is strong and has tremendous potential to grow with the right supportive collaboration; this strategic majority investment strongly aligns with our ongoing global vision to help bring the strongest facilities management solutions and benefits to even very local-focused clients who otherwise may not have such access on their own."

The alliance enables TEAM Facilities to leverage KFM’s national and global purchasing power, advanced systems, and proven operational expertise, while maintaining its strong credit-union-first culture and CUSO roots.

Dana Tell, Chairman of TEAM Facilities and President of Team One Credit Union, described the transaction as “a natural fit,” adding, “This strategic investment positions the CUSO for accelerated growth and meaningful enhancements in client service. KFM’s capabilities significantly strengthen TEAM Facilities’ ability to deliver value to credit unions.”

The transaction was facilitated by CUSO Edge, LLC, led by CEO Dave Adams, a longtime collaborative leader within the credit union industry. “This alliance is both timely and highly beneficial for credit unions,” Adams said. “As institutions continue to invest in facilities and infrastructure, shared and outsourced facilities management solutions offer a smart, cost-effective approach.”

The investment and operational transition will take effect January 5, 2026.

About TEAM Facilities, Inc.

TEAM Facilities, Inc. is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) headquartered in Troy, Michigan. The company provides facilities management and managed asset services to credit unions and other organizations, including oversight of building systems, structural components, exterior grounds, and interior cleaning services. Through its fractional facilities management model, TEAM Facilities helps clients measure performance and control costs.

About Knight Facilities Management (KFM)

Founded in 1989, Knight Facilities Management is a leading global provider of comprehensive facilities management services. With a broad network of trusted partners and suppliers, KFM delivers end-to-end facilities solutions anytime, anywhere.

