Banyan Treatment Centers Awards Fall 2025 Next Generation Healers Scholarship to Aspiring Counselor Joy Scott

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers is proud to announce Joy Scott as the Fall 2025 recipient of the Next Generation Healers Scholarship , an award created to support students pursuing careers in behavioral health, counseling, and healthcare.Joy’s journey toward becoming a licensed professional clinical counselor is deeply rooted in both personal resilience and professional dedication. With nearly two decades of experience working with special education students, Joy has spent her career supporting individuals with complex developmental, emotional, and mental health needs. This experience solidified her calling to serve others through counseling.Her path, however, has not been without challenges. Adopted as an infant from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, Joy’s early life was shaped by instability, domestic violence, and the mental health struggles of her adoptive parents. As a young person, she navigated anger, depression, and feelings of abandonment, experiences that later fueled her commitment to healing and emotional growth.More recently, Joy faced another life-altering obstacle when she underwent two brain surgeries to treat a brain tumor, a physically and emotionally traumatic experience that forced her to confront her own mortality. Through extensive therapy, parenting classes, anger management, and personal development work, she transformed adversity into growth, developing deep insight into emotional intelligence, self-compassion, healthy communication, and resilience.“As someone who has experienced the transformative power of therapy firsthand, I am committed to creating a therapeutic space that honors each person’s unique story,” Joy shared. “This scholarship is more than financial support. It is a profound relief that allows me to focus fully on my education and becoming the most present, compassionate counselor I can be.”Joy plans to specialize in counseling for individuals impacted by trauma, neurological rehabilitation needs, and complex medical histories. Her goal is to expand access to high-quality, empathetic, and evidence-based mental health care, particularly for those who have historically faced barriers to treatment.The Next Generation Healers Scholarship reflects Banyan Treatment Centers’ ongoing commitment to supporting future leaders in behavioral health, individuals who embody empathy, resilience, and a dedication to service.“Joy’s journey reflects incredible resilience, purpose, and dedication to helping others heal,” said Kaitlin Jones, Lead Digital Marketing Specialist at Banyan. “We are honored to play a small role in her journey and excited to see the positive change she will make.”About Banyan Treatment CentersBanyan Treatment Centers is a nationwide behavioral healthcare organization dedicated to providing high-quality, clinically proven treatment for substance use disorders and mental health conditions. With locations across the United States and comprehensive virtual care options, Banyan offers a full continuum of services including detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs, and virtual IOP care.Banyan remains focused on expanding access to high-quality, compassionate treatment that supports healing and long-term recovery. Through innovative programming, experienced clinical teams, and initiatives such as the Next Generation Healers Scholarship, Banyan invests in both individuals seeking care and the future of behavioral health.For more information about Banyan Treatment Centers or the Next Generation Healers Scholarship, visit https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/resources/student-scholarship/

