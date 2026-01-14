IDClear Strengthens Indonesia’s Market Infrastructure with Vermeg’s Megara Bilateral Repo Capabilities

IDClear strengthens Indonesia’s CCP infrastructure by activating Bilateral Repo services on Vermeg's Megara post-trade platform.

IDClear strengthens Indonesia’s CCP infrastructure by activating Bilateral Repo services on Vermeg's Megara post-trade platform.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vermeg , a global provider of mission-critical technology solutions for Market Infrastructures, Collateral Management, and Asset Servicing, announced today that IDClear , Indonesia’s Central Counterparty (CCP), has gone live with the Bilateral Repo business line on Vermeg’s Megara platform. The activation expands IDClear’s clearing services and marks a significant milestone in the country’s post-trade modernization.The new functionality builds on Megara’s existing cross-asset collateral management implementation delivered in collaboration with Bank Indonesia and leading local banks. With this extension, IDClear strengthens liquidity in the money market, improves collateral efficiency, and broadens the services available to its members.Iding Pardi, President Director of IDClear, said:“This go-live marks an important milestone in IDClear’s transformation. Expanding into Bilateral Repo services allows us to deliver more value to our members and reinforce the resilience of Indonesia’s financial markets.”Joseph Kubeyka, General Manager Asia Pacific & Middle East at Vermeg, added:“We are proud to support IDClear’s vision and to continue enabling the development of Indonesia’s clearing landscape.”This deployment reinforces Vermeg’s global leadership in delivering modern, integrated technology solutions for CCPs and Market Infrastructures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.