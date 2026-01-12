MPU Bell Centre of English Spring 2026 Courses Now Open for Registration

MACAU, January 12 - The Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) Bell Centre of English is launching a new series of Spring 2026 English courses covering a wide range of areas. These include IELTS foundation, intermediate, and advanced classes, as well as weekend intensive classes. The centre also offers courses in English speaking enhancement for undergraduates, academic presentation skills for postgraduates, high-quality thesis writing for postgraduates, English for job applications, SAT preparation, and various introductory English courses.

All courses are taught by our experienced bilingual instructors or senior native English-speaking teachers, who serve as certified examiners, assessors for international English examinations, or professional English curriculum consultants. Registration is now open and places are limited. Both local and non-local applicants are welcome. For registration and details, please visit www.mpu.edu.mo/mpubell. For enquiries, please call 8599 3163 or email mpubell@mpu.edu.mo.