Urbanstroll Disrupts Fashion Market with ACOC: Premium Hybrid Fabric Bags for Daily Mobility

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urbanstroll, a South Korean rising star in the fashion industry, is set to capture the global lifestyle market with its specialized fabric bag brand, ACOC. By introducing a hybrid manufacturing process that combines the delicate aesthetics of apparel with the structural durability of traditional bags, ACOC is catering to the "Digital Nomad" generation that demands both style and functionality.The core of Urbanstroll's innovation lies in its proprietary design language, which utilizes lightweight, high-performance fabrics—typically found in premium women’s outwear—reinforced with structural bag engineering. Their signature product, the Lake Laptop Clutch, has already proven its market fit by selling over 6,000 units within its first year and securing a high-profile collaboration with LG jammy."Our mission is to make daily life lighter and more stylish for the modern mover," says Lee Su-bin, CEO of Urbanstroll. "Following our successful 2024 exports of $150,000 (200 million KRW) and a verified 150% growth in export volume, we are now aggressively expanding our 'K-Fashion' ecosystem into Southeast Asia, specifically targeting Thailand and Singapore."Urbanstroll has achieved significant global momentum, securing entry into over 100 premium boutiques in Japan, including BEAMS and Journal Standard. The brand also recently completed successful pop-up showcases at Siam Square in Bangkok and the Boutique Fair in Singapore, reaching a combined social media audience of over 250,000 through localized influencer campaigns.Urbanstroll has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in Seoul, Urbanstroll specializes in high-quality fabric accessories. Led by a team of experts with backgrounds in major fashion conglomerates like LF and CJ ENM, the company aims to reach $3.7 million (50 billion KRW) in annual sales and $1 million in exports by 2026.

